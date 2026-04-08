Lakeshore Talent Named to Denver Business Journal’s Largest Staffing Firms List, Ranking #3 in Temporary Staffing and #9 in Permanent Placement

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeshore Talent , a leading workforce solutions and staffing firm, is proud to announce its recognition on the Denver Business Journal’s list of the Largest Denver-Area Staffing Companies. The company ranked #3 in Temporary Staffing and #9 in Permanent Placement, solidifying its position as one of the region’s top staffing partners.The annual list highlights the most impactful staffing firms in the Denver metro area, ranked by key performance metrics including staffing volume and placements. Lakeshore Talent’s placement in both categories reflects its continued growth, strong client partnerships, and ability to deliver high-quality talent across a range of industries.“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Mary Clark, CEO of Lakeshore Talent. “We’ve built our business around truly understanding our clients’ needs and delivering talent solutions that create long-term impact. To be ranked among the top firms in both temporary and permanent staffing reinforces that we’re helping organizations navigate today’s workforce challenges in a meaningful way.”Lakeshore Talent provides comprehensive workforce solutions including contract, contract-to-hire, direct hire, and Employer of Record (EOR) services. The firm supports organizations across industries, specializing in administrative, HR, and accounting & finance roles, with a focus on delivering speed, quality, and flexibility.Lakeshore Talent continues to differentiate itself through a high-touch, consultative approach and a commitment to both client success and candidate experience.As workforce needs continue to evolve, Lakeshore Talent remains focused on helping organizations scale efficiently while connecting professionals to meaningful opportunities.About Lakeshore TalentLakeshore Talent is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned staffing and workforce solutions firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Serving clients nationwide, the company specializes in connecting top talent with leading organizations through flexible hiring solutions and innovative workforce strategies. Lakeshore Talent’s mission is simple: find your people.

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