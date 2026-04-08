Diatom Capital Expands Aerospace MRO Platform with Midwest Aero Support Acquisition of Aircraft Instruments Company

Midwest Aero Support (MAS) acquires Aircraft Instruments Company (AIC)

With AIC, we’re adding highly technical instrumentation and avionics capabilities that allow us to take on a broader scope of work and reduce turnaround times by keeping more repairs in-house.” — Rick Ruppert, President of Midwest Aero Support

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diatom Capital today announced that its operating company, Midwest Aero Support (MAS), has acquired Aircraft Instruments Company (AIC), a specialized provider of aircraft instrumentation and avionics component services. The acquisition expands MAS’s capabilities and strengthens Diatom’s growing aerospace manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul platforms.Prior to the acquisition, MAS focused on delivering aviation component repair, maintenance support, and operational solutions for aerospace customers. With the addition of AIC, MAS now expands into precision aircraft instrumentation and avionics—adding capabilities across the manufacturing, repair, overhaul, and support of critical cockpit and flight-related components.Aircraft Instruments Company brings deep expertise in high-reliability instrumentation, including pressure indicators, position indicators, and electromechanical systems used in both commercial and defense aircraft. These capabilities enable MAS to manufacture and support a broader range of components while increasing its ability to serve customers seeking consolidated, end-to-end lifecycle solutions.“This acquisition is a strategic step in building a more comprehensive aerospace manufacturing and lifecycle support platform,” said Burt Mattice, President of Diatom Capital. “AIC adds highly specialized instrumentation and avionics capabilities that complement MAS’s existing strengths. More importantly, it allows us to better meet customer demand for integrated solutions, faster turnaround times, and trusted performance across critical aircraft systems.”With AIC integrated into the platform, MAS customers will benefit from expanded service offerings, improved turnaround efficiencies, and greater continuity across component manufacturing, repair, and overhaul needs—reducing the need for multiple vendors and simplifying maintenance workflows.Rick Ruppert, President of Midwest Aero Support, emphasized the operational and customer impact:“This is about expanding what we can do for our customers in a meaningful way. With AIC, we’re adding highly technical instrumentation and avionics capabilities that allow us to take on a broader scope of work and reduce turnaround times by keeping more repairs in-house. It strengthens our ability to deliver consistent quality, improve responsiveness, and support operators with the reliability they expect.”The acquisition reflects Diatom Capital’s broader strategy to build a scalable aerospace and industrial services platform centered on technical expertise, operational execution, and long-term value creation.About Midwest Aero Support (MAS)Midwest Aero Support (MAS) provides aviation maintenance, repair, and support services focused on component reliability, operational efficiency, and responsive customer service. MAS supports aerospace customers with high-quality repair and maintenance solutions designed to maximize uptime and extend equipment life.Website: www.midwestaerosupport.com About Diatom CapitalDiatom Capital is a growth-focused investment firm building and scaling companies across aerospace, MRO, and industrial technology sectors. The firm is focused on delivering integrated solutions that support aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as high-reliability industrial operations. Diatom Capital combines operational expertise with strategic investment to build scalable platforms and drive long-term performance.Website: www.diatomcapital.com ###

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