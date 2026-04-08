Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Record $26.1 Million Verdict in Truck Accident Case

Record $26.1 Million Verdict Upheld

Rodriguez & Associates Defends and Secures Record Verdict for Brain Injury Victim in Underride Truck Accident Case

This decision affirms the judgment for Margaret McQuillen and her family after a devastating crash. We’re grateful to have presented the case and stood with them through trial and appeal.” — Joel Andreesen, Senior Partner at Rodriguez & Associates

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an April 3, 2026, ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a district court judgment of $26.1 million in favor of Margaret McQuillen and her family following a catastrophic truck accident near Anamosa, Iowa, on March 19, 2020. The Court’s opinion confirms the jury’s decision, including total damages over $35 million (McQuillen v. West Side Transport, Inc., et al., Case No. 24-1669).The Rodriguez & Associates trial team, comprised of Daniel Rodriguez, Joel Andreesen, Chantal Trujillo, Jessica Alcala, and David Sherrill, along with local Iowa Counsel, Matthew Novak and Bradley Kaspar of Pickens, Barnes & Abernathy, represented Margaret McQuillen and her family throughout the case and the appeal.The case arose when a West Side Transport semitrailer operated by Clifford Takes attempted an unprotected left-hand turn across oncoming traffic in front of McQuillen, who was driving southbound on Highway 151 in foggy conditions. The crash resulted in a catastrophic underride collision and permanent injuries to McQuillen, including a traumatic brain injury.After a two-week trial in Linn County in June 2024, the jury assigned 73% of the fault to the defendants and 27% to McQuillen, resulting in a record $26,129,236.80 verdict after accounting for comparative fault. The unanimous decision set a record for motor vehicle collision verdicts in Iowa.On appeal, the defendants challenged the verdict on various grounds, including issues related to the plaintiffs’ counsel’s closing arguments and evidentiary rulings. The Iowa Supreme Court justices rejected these claims, unanimously affirming the verdict. The appellees’ brief details extensive evidence presented at trial, including evidence that the truck driver attempted what he acknowledged was an extremely dangerous unprotected left turn in limited visibility and that the crash caused life-altering injuries.“This decision affirms the judgment obtained for Margaret McQuillen and her family after a devastating crash changed their lives forever. We remain grateful for the opportunity to help present this case and to stand with the family through trial and appeal.”-Joel Andreesen, Senior Partner at Rodriguez & AssociatesCongratulations to our client and her family, and to the team for their exceptional work.About Rodriguez & AssociatesRodriguez & Associates is a leading Kern County litigation firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. With over $1 billion recovered and multiple record-setting verdicts, the firm has built a reputation for challenging powerful defendants and delivering results in high-stakes cases throughout the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Its attorneys combine deep trial experience with a client-first approach rooted in accountability and justice. Learn more at https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/

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