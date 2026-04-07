The End Brain Cancer Initiative Releases Free Educational Videos Featuring New Developments in PCNSL Treatment

Free patient disease education videos from the End Brain Cancer Initiative's “New Developments in PCNSL Treatment” educational webinar are now available.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, March 27th, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) produced and hosted the “New Developments in PCNSL Treatment” free educational webinar due to corporate sponsorships, which allowed members of the Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) community to hear directly from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the field about new research, clinical trials, specialists, treatments, diagnostics, and patient support. Patient disease education videos from this event are now available to the public on EBCI’s website at https://endbraincancer.org/new-developments-in-pcnsl-treatments/ These videos include information about “PCNSL Study Results and New Clinical Trials”, including the PROSPECT trial, from the event’s Keynote Speaker, Lakshmi Nayak, MD, the Director of the Center for CNS Lymphoma at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. Other educational videos include “Diagnostic Testing for CNS Tumors” from Dr. Cameron Lilly, “The EIFEL Trial for Refractory/Recurrent CNS Lymphoma” from Dr. Christian Grommes, and “The TakeAim Lymphoma Clinical Trial” from Dr. Ahmed Hamdy.In a PCNSL survey conducted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative in 2025, 60% of patients and 58.3% of care partners surveyed stated that the information they received from healthcare providers was not enough. EBCI believes that free patient education videos are a vital part of bridging the gap in unmet needs in patient education and providing greater access to treatment options. The PCNSL survey results report can be viewed here: https://endbraincancer.org/pcnsl/ Thank you to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Belay Diagnostics, CURIS Inc., Great Purpose Productions, and others for making this free patient disease educational event possible through collaboration and sponsorship.About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future patient education webinars and videos, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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