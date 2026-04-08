AIBound Launches Guardian: The Industry’s Most Comprehensive AI Risk Registry, With 50,000 AI Apps

AIBound is your Control Plane for secure AI

The most comprehensive AI risk registry built -- 50,000+ AI apps profiled and risk-ranked for business impact -- now powers AIBound's security Control Plane

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIBound, an AI security platform, today launched Guardian, a living AI risk registry that profiles every AI application across hundreds of risk dimensions -- from data exfiltration and compliance violations to model provenance and supply chain exposure. Guardian powers AIBound's security Control Plane, giving security teams continuous, risk-ranked visibility into the 50,000+ AI apps proliferating across their enterprise.

"Today, every person in your company is experimenting with AI -- and rightly so," said Niall Browne, CEO of AIBound and former CISO at Palo Alto Networks and Workday. "AIBound gives security teams the platform to finally get ahead of it, turning AI from an uncontrolled risk into a business enabler. The moment a critical AI threat emerges, Guardian alerts your team with the context they need to act. No more chasing alerts. No more days in the dark."

Guardian goes beyond discovery. Each application receives a dynamic risk score that updates continuously as new threat intelligence, vulnerability disclosures, and compliance requirements emerge. When a high-risk application is detected, AIBound's Control Plane instantly enforces policies, notifies security teams, or prevents access -- closing the gap between detection and response.

According to Gartner, by 2027 more than 40% of enterprise data breaches will involve AI-powered tools or AI supply chain exposure. Yet until now, no comprehensive registry existed to catalog, classify, and risk-rank the thousands of AI applications proliferating inside enterprise environments. Unlike traditional CASB or SaaS security tools that rely on static allow/block lists, Guardian continuously scores every AI application against a living risk database -- delivering real-time intelligence that evolves as fast as the AI landscape itself.

How Guardian Works

Guardian operates across browser, endpoint, network, and cloud -- detecting AI application activity wherever it occurs. Every detected application is instantly scored against AIBound's proprietary risk database, the largest of its kind. When a high-risk application is identified, AIBound's Control Plane takes over -- automatically triggering the appropriate response across endpoints, cloud, and SaaS environments.

Proven in the Field

"When critical vulnerabilities emerged in OpenClaw -- the widely deployed open-source AI agent -- and LiteLLM -- the AI gateway present in over a third of cloud environments -- most security teams spent days manually tracking down exposure across their environments," said Browne. "Our customers running AIBound's Guardian had a very different experience. Within minutes, every affected organization was notified with full risk context and the ability to block or contain the threat in near real-time. Days versus minutes -- that gap is where breaches happen. Guardian closes it."

One tech CISO recently described the impact: "AIBound gave us an immediate heads-up that many devices were running OpenClaw. We didn't see this in any other tool. It definitely showed leadership the value of AIBound."

About AIBound

AIBound is Your Control Plane for Secure AI — enabling enterprises to embrace AI innovation without compromising security. AIBound gives enterprise security teams the definitive AI risk registry with over 50k AI applications cataloged, risk-ranked, and continuously scored for business impact. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive AI risk intelligence, AIBound helps CISOs know exactly which AI apps are running, how risky they are, and what to do about them -- before threats become incidents. Co-founded by Niall Browne, former CISO at Palo Alto Networks and Workday. Learn more at www.aibound.com

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