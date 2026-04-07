Dr. Greg Vigna Urges Review of Polypropylene Mid-Urethral Sling Use

Dr. Greg Vigna

We represent women who have received mid-urethral slings and have not been provided timely diagnosis and treatment for serious pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings and mini-slings.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Coloplast and Boston Scientific have failed to introduce PVDF to the market, even as it gains market share in Europe and other regions. I remain engaged in addressing medical malpractice and product-related claims nationwide while advocating for consideration of materials like PVDF that may offer a more favorable safety profile," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national mid-urethral sling attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia attorney, states, “We represent women who have received mid-urethral slings and have not been provided timely diagnosis and treatment for serious pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings and mini-slings. Early surgical removal is the standard of care for these complications. These are women experiencing neuralgia who have often been dismissed by their implanting physicians.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We allege that Dr. Kahn in this case diagnosed a severe pain syndrome following his implantation of a Solyx sling and then he proceeded to implant a second Solyx sling. Dr. Kahn was an author of the Boston Scientific FDA-mandated 522 study involving the Solyx and Obtryx devices, so one would expect he would be aware of the potential complications and the standard of care for managing them.” (Case No.: 25CU038884C)

Click here to read the outcomes of the above study.

Dr. Vigna explains, “There will always be litigation over serious adverse events from the Obtryx and Solyx devices because they are made from Marlex, a 1950s-era form of polypropylene that is now technologically obsolete. Safer alternative materials are available outside of the United States for treating stress urinary incontinence, and these alternatives reduce or eliminate the risk of chronic inflammation and other complications, including pain, that are associated with Marlex."

What did Dr. Jordi Sabadell’s article “Polypropylene and polyvinylidene fluoride transobturator slings for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence: 1-year outcomes from a multicentre randomized trial" discuss? Neurourology and Urodynamics. 2021: 40: 475-482?

“Polypropylene and PVDF slings showed similar high cure or improvement rate (91.0% vs. 95.6%)…A higher incidence of long-term pain events was observed in the polypropylene group."

Read Dr. Sabadell's article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1002/nau.24586

Dr. Vigna adds, “Implanting physicians and their patients are likely to prefer materials that reduce chronic inflammation without compromising efficacy, as described by Dr. Sabadell. Minimizing inflammation is important, especially when the effectiveness of PVDF and polypropylene slings is comparable."

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington, D.C., lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by the Boston Scientific slings and the Coloplast Altis sling that include pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country and the physicians who implant them.

Watch Dr. Vigna’s educational episode on the Altis Device, "Is Your Coloplast Sling Causing Complications"?

Read a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

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