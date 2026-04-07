RigER Launches RigER PRO 1.0, a Mobile-First Field Ticketing Platform for Oilfield Service Companies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER Inc. announced the launch of RigER PRO 1.0, a mobile-first field ticketing platform designed for small and mid-sized oilfield service companies. RigER PRO can be deployed in under 30 minutes, runs on a smartphone, and helps teams reduce the time between job completion and invoice delivery.

Key features in RigER PRO 1.0

- Mobile field tickets built for the job site

- Technicians create digital tickets on a smartphone, online or offline.

- Tickets capture services performed, time, photos, customer digital signatures, GPS logs, and timestamps.

Offline-first architecture

Designed for remote locations with limited or no connectivity.

Work syncs automatically when connectivity returns.

Faster billing workflow

Approved tickets produce billing-ready data, including labor, equipment, and materials.

Generate invoices quickly, or batch multiple tickets into one invoice per customer or project.

Supervisors can review and request corrections while details are still current.

Automatic job record creation

Each ticket generates a corresponding job record to reduce duplicate entry.

Real-time job status visibility

Track job status from creation through approval with notifications for submissions and exceptions.

“RigER PRO is the next chapter of our story,” said Michael Maltsev, founder of RigER. “Over the past 13 years, we have built RigER into an enterprise platform trusted by energy service companies to run complex, high-volume operations. Along the way, we learned what the field needs most: speed, accuracy, and accountability from the moment work starts to the moment it is billed and paid. With RigER PRO 1.0, we are bringing that same operational discipline to smaller, fast-moving teams, without the overhead of heavy implementations or dedicated IT. Our goal is simple: help crews capture complete, defensible tickets in minutes, keep supervisors in the loop, and shorten the path from job completion to invoice delivery so businesses can improve cash flow and scale with confidence.”

RigER PRO 1.0 serves as an entry point into RigER’s broader mobile-first ecosystem, including the RigER 24 Mobile Suite for sales, dispatch, and field management. As companies scale, RigER Enterprise is available without requiring a migration.

Availability

RigER PRO 1.0 is available now. To learn more and request a demo, visit www.riger.pro

For enterprise deployments, partnerships, and custom implementations, visit www.riger.us or contact RigER at dm@riger.us.

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