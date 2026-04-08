TourScale Acquires Pedal Pub, the Original Party Bike Company in the United States & Canada

Guests enjoy a Pedal Pub tour, the original party bike experience in the United States, now part of TourScale's portfolio of tour and activity franchise brands.

Acquisition adds iconic experiential tourism brand to TourScale's growing portfolio of tour and activity franchises

I've admired Pedal Pub since we entered this space 15 years ago. Their iconic Bike with the Barrel is known worldwide, and we can't wait to bring TourScale's platform to the system.” — Kai Kaapro, Co-CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TourScale, a platform franchisor specializing in tour and activity brands, today announced the acquisition of Pedal Pub, the original party bike company in the United States. Founded in 2007 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub pioneered the party bike category in America and today operates franchised and licensed locations across the United States and Canada.

Pedal Pub's iconic "Bike with the Barrel" is one of the most recognizable concepts in experiential tourism, offering groups of up to 16 guests a guided, pedal-powered tour through their city's best bars, restaurants, and local attractions.

The acquisition adds Pedal Pub to TourScale's existing portfolio of brands, which includes Cruisin' Tikis, Trolley Pub, Paddle Pub, and Tiki Pub, bringing the company's total network to 107 open franchise units across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pedal Pub to the TourScale family," said Andrew Cole, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TourScale. "In particular, we look forward to bringing TourScale's support infrastructure, technology, and franchise expertise to Pedal Pub franchisees."

TourScale would like to thank the Pedal Pub team for their collaboration throughout this process and their commitment to a smooth transition for franchisees and licensees.

Jake Halbert will join TourScale as President of Pedal Pub, ensuring continuity of leadership and support for existing franchise and license holders. Pedal Pub franchisees will gain access to TourScale's franchise support platform, including marketing resources, operational tools, a centralized franchisee portal, and a network of peer operators across the TourScale brand family.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About TourScale: TourScale is a platform franchisor building the centralized infrastructure, technology, and data platform to support tour and activity franchises at scale. TourScale's model combines operational support, analytics, and AI-driven tools into a single platform designed to serve any tour and activity concept. The company owns and operates a portfolio of brands including Cruisin' Tikis, Trolley Pub, Paddle Pub, Tiki Pub, and Pedal Pub, with 107 open franchise units across the United States. For more information, visit tourscale.com

About Pedal Pub: Founded in 2007 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub is the original party bike company in the United States and a pioneer of the experiential tourism industry. With 50 franchised and licensed locations across the U.S. and Canada, Pedal Pub offers groups a uniquely social, pedal-powered tour experience through America's best cities. For more information, visit pedalpub.com.

Media Contact franchise@tourscale.com

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