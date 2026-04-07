NYS DIVISION OF CEMETERIES THIRD ANNUAL ‘CARING FOR YOUR CEMETERY DAY’ CONNECTS LOCAL CEMETERIES WITH LOCAL VOLUNTEERS TO CONTRIBUTE TO A CLEAN COMMUNITY ENVIRONMENT

The New York Department of State today announced the third annual “Caring for Your Cemetery Day” will take place on Saturday, April 25 and/or Sunday, April 26, 2026. Through this program, the Department of State and participating cemeteries are seeking volunteers and hoping to increase public participation in local cemeteries as they are important centers of our cities, villages and towns. Community members are encouraged to locate listed cemeteries in their neighborhoods that are participating in this event and help with cleanup activities as they prepare for the Spring season and Mother’s Day visits.

“Our cemeteries are important municipal centers and full of history and culture. Their beautification and upkeep are critical to ensuring that they remain integral parts of our neighborhoods,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Caring for Your Cemetery Day is an excellent volunteer opportunity for New Yorkers to help local cemeteries transition out of winter months, celebrate Earth Day and to gather community support when extra assistance is most needed to contribute to a clean environment.”

This event is designed to engage community residents to participate in the cleanup and beautification of local cemeteries and to raise awareness of the hard work and dedication that goes into their care, maintenance and preservation. Over the last two years, nearly 100 cemeteries signed up to participate in Caring for Your Cemetery Day. This year, nearly 140 cemeteries plan on participating statewide.

Tasks may include:

Cleaning up small debris and trash

Removing downed branches, weeds, and overgrowth

Removing old seasonal decorations

Planting flowers

Scattering grass seed

Other light tasks that are appropriate for untrained volunteers

The mission of the Department’s Division of Cemeteries is to help ensure that regulated cemeteries are kept in good standing with the communities they serve and that they continue to operate on a non-for-profit basis. The division regulates approximately 1,700 not-for-profit cemeteries in New York State. The division also offers training workshops year-round to educate cemetery operators and other interested individuals on how to maintain cemeteries, keep financial records, and ensure long-term viability.

Participating cemeteries can be found below and on our Caring for Your Cemetery web page: Caring For Your Cemetery Day: April 25th and April 26th 2026 | Department of State.

Participating in Cemeteries are as follows: