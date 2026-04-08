Genvor to Present at Centri Capital Conference on April 14

Genvor (OTCQB: GNVR) to present AI-driven peptide innovation for agriculture and human health at Nasdaq in NYC. Genvor joins leading innovators at Centri Capital Conference, showcasing AI-powered biotech growth strategy to investors.

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB:GNVR)

The companies involved with the Centri Capital Conference embody the innovation and diversity shaping today’s capital markets.” — Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner, Centri

WOODLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genvor (OTCQB: GNVR), a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides for agriculture and human health, will present at the Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.Genvor, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company . Learn more at https://b2idigital.com/genvor-incorporated-1 Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the Company's recent performance and future growth plans.The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.Genvor joins a distinguished list of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others. Also included in the event at Nasdaq are key sponsors in the capital markets space, including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel."The companies involved with the Centri Capital Conference embody the innovation and diversity shaping today’s capital markets,” says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. “We are excited to welcome them to Nasdaq for investor 1:1 meetings and meaningful exchanges with leaders from across the industry."Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference About GenvorGenvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) is a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health and wellness. Genvor’s proprietary BioCypher platform designs peptides that enhance crop performance, reduce chemical inputs, and support human recovery and wellness. Through strategic partnerships and a dual-market commercialization model, Genvor is advancing peptide science from field to finish line. For more information, visit www.genvor.com About Centri Business Consulting, LLCCentri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.For additional Information, please contact:GenvorCarly Scaduto+1 (949) 259-4987Marketing@genvor.comMedia:

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) announced that the Company will present at the Centri Capital Conference

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