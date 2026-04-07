Magnetic Materials Market Accelerates to $70.97 Billion by 2036 led by Lynas, Arnold Magnetic, Hitachi Metals, TDK, VAC

Magnetic Materials Market is segmented by Type (Hard/Permanent (NdFeB, SmCo, Ferrite, Alnico), Soft, Semi-hard, Application, & Region. Forecast for 2026-2036.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global magnetic materials market was valued at USD 35.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.81 billion in 2026, expanding to USD 70.97 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 6.5%.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=12343 The market is entering a high-growth phase, supported by rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, consumer electronics, and industrial automation.Executive Summary: Market DynamicsMagnetic materials—critical for energy conversion, storage, and signal processing—are transitioning from commodity materials to strategic enablers of electrification and digital infrastructure.👉 A key structural shift is underway:Demand is moving toward high-performance rare-earth and advanced soft magnetic materials, where efficiency, miniaturization, and thermal stability define procurement decisions.Key Market Segments & Share AnalysisBy Type• Soft Magnetic Materials – ~62% share (dominant)• Hard (Permanent) Magnetic Materials – fastest growing• Semi-hard Magnetic MaterialsSoft magnetic materials dominate due to:• Use in transformers, motors, and inductors• High demand in power transmission and electronicsBy Material Composition• Ferrite Magnets – cost-effective, widely used• Rare Earth Magnets (NdFeB, SmCo) – fastest growing• Alnico MagnetsRare earth magnets are gaining traction due to:• High magnetic strength• Compact design suitabilityBy Application• Automotive (EV Motors & Sensors) – ~28% share (leading segment)• Consumer Electronics• Energy & Power (Wind turbines, transformers)• Industrial Machinery• Healthcare DevicesDemand Drivers & Growth Catalysts1. Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicles (EVs)Magnetic materials are essential for:• Electric motors• Battery systems• Power electronics2. Expansion of Renewable Energy SystemsUsed in:• Wind turbine generators• Energy storage systems3. Miniaturization of ElectronicsDemand for:• Compact and efficient components• High-performance magnetic materials4. Industrial Automation & RoboticsIncreasing use in:• Motors• Sensors• Actuators5. Grid Modernization and ElectrificationRising need for:• Efficient transformers• Power transmission systemsSupply Chain & Value Chain (Who Supplies Whom)Upstream (Raw Materials):• Rare earth mining companies (neodymium, samarium)• Iron ore and ferrite material suppliersMidstream (Material Processing & Magnet Manufacturing):• Hitachi Metals• TDK Corporation• VACUUMSCHMELZE• Arnold Magnetic Technologies• Daido SteelThese companies produce:• Permanent magnets• Soft magnetic alloys• Ferrite componentsDownstream (End Users):• Automotive OEMs (EV manufacturers)• Electronics manufacturers• Energy companies• Industrial equipment producers👉 Key Insight: The supply chain is increasingly influenced by rare earth sourcing concentration, making supply security and vertical integration critical strategic priorities.Pricing Trends & Margin Outlook• Pricing influenced by:o Rare earth metal prices (high volatility)o Energy costso Processing complexity• Premium pricing for:o High-performance rare earth magnetso Advanced soft magnetic alloys👉 Trend: Shift toward long-term supply contracts and strategic stockpiling, especially for rare earth elements.Competitive LandscapeThe magnetic materials market is technology-intensive and moderately consolidated, with strong competition in rare-earth and advanced materials.Key Players:• Hitachi Metals• TDK Corporation• VACUUMSCHMELZE• Arnold Magnetic Technologies• Daido Steel• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.Competitive Strategies:• Investment in rare-earth magnet production• Development of high-efficiency magnetic alloys• Vertical integration in supply chains• Expansion into EV and renewable energy sectorsRegional AnalysisAsia-Pacific (Dominant Region)• Largest production and consumption hub• China leads in:o Rare earth miningo Magnet manufacturingNorth America• Growth driven by:o EV manufacturingo Defense and aerospace applicationsEurope• Focus on:o Renewable energyo Automotive electrification• Increasing investment in local rare earth supply chainsKey Trends Shaping the Market• Shift Toward Rare Earth Magnets for High Efficiency• Localization of Supply Chains• Growth in EV and Renewable Energy Applications• Miniaturization of Electronic Components• Recycling and Circular Economy for Rare Earth MaterialsRisks & Challenges• Supply chain dependency on rare earth elements• Price volatility of raw materials• Environmental concerns in mining and processing• Geopolitical risks affecting supplyInvestment Opportunities• Development of rare earth recycling technologies• Expansion of EV motor and magnet production• Investment in localized supply chains• Advanced materials R&D for high-performance magnets• Renewable energy infrastructure growthFuture OutlookThe magnetic materials market is evolving into a strategic materials ecosystem, underpinning global electrification and energy transition.By 2036:• Rare-earth magnets will dominate high-growth segments• Supply chain localization will intensify• Demand from EVs and renewable energy will accelerate market expansionBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/magnetic-materials-market For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/12343 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@factmr.comRelated Fact.MR Reports:Europe Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/europe-nanocrystalline-soft-magnetic-materials-market Magnetic Alloys Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/1820/magnetic-alloys-market Magnetic Shielding Sheets Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/magnetic-shielding-sheets-market Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/2543/soft-magnetic-composites-market About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 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