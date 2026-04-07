CBM Marketing Solutions to Host 'Cultivating the Future with AI' During Arizona Tech Week in the Verde Valley

Aaron Walksler at CBM Marketing Solutions headquarters, a digital marketing and technology agency based in Arizona. Alcantara Vineyards and Winery in Cottonwood, Arizona, where CBM Marketing Solutions will host the “Cultivating the Future with AI” event on April 9, 2026. Aaron Walksler, Founder and CEO of CBM Marketing Solutions, discusses artificial intelligence and business applications ahead of the April 9, 2026 event. Entrance view of Alcantara Vineyards and Winery, the venue for the April 9, 2026 AI-focused gathering hosted by CBM Marketing Solutions. Aaron Walksler and Hope Kenoyer, Senior Graphic Designer at CBM Marketing Solutions, collaborate on creative and digital initiatives.

Industry leaders and business professionals gather at Alcantara Vineyards on April 9, 2026 for an Arizona Tech Week event focused on AI, strategy, and growth

We're excited to be a part of Arizona Tech Week Events and see a need for more tech and AI-focused mixers and workshops in the Verde Valley” — Aaron Walksler, Founder & CEO

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBM Marketing Solutions, a full-service marketing agency based in Northern Arizona, continues its participation in Arizona Tech Week with its featured event, Cultivating the Future with AI , hosted in the Verde Valley at Alcantara Vineyards in Cottonwood, Arizona. Originally announced in March, the event reflects CBM’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovation, education, and business growth across the region.As Arizona Tech Week offers a decentralized statewide platform for entrepreneurship and emerging technologies, CBM Marketing Solutions is contributing to that momentum by bringing together business owners, operators, and decision-makers in a setting designed to encourage meaningful conversations around artificial intelligence and its role in modern business.The event is centered around peer-to-peer discussion, thought leadership, and real-world perspectives on AI. Rather than focusing on theory, Cultivating the Future with AI is structured to create an environment where professionals can exchange ideas, explore practical applications, and gain clarity on how AI is actively shaping industries today.Leading the event is Aaron Walksler, Founder and CEO of CBM Marketing Solutions, whose work over the past decade has focused on helping businesses navigate digital transformation and adopt scalable marketing systems. Walksler has been an advocate for simplifying complex technologies and making AI more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses.“We're excited to be a part of Arizona Tech Week Events and see a need for more tech and AI-focused mixers and workshops in the Verde Valley,” said Walksler. “We're exploring offering these workshops in quarter 3 of 2026 as a part of our effort to expand awareness of these game-changing tools and strategies for businesses.”The event will feature a group of experienced professionals and recognized voices in business and technology, each contributing to the broader discussion around AI, growth, and operational strategy.Leslie Szymborski, CBM’s Operations & Business Growth Manager, brings over 25 years of experience in technology development and operational leadership. Known for her structured approach to systems and efficiency, Szymborski has worked with organizations to streamline processes, improve internal workflows, and align operations with long-term growth strategies. Her perspective is grounded in real-world application, making her a key contributor to discussions around how AI can support smarter, more efficient business operations.Brandon Kent joins the event as a business strategist with a strong track record in leadership development and organizational growth. Kent is recognized for his ability to guide companies through scaling challenges, aligning leadership teams, and building sustainable frameworks for performance. His insights into strategy and execution provide valuable context for how businesses can integrate AI without losing focus on core fundamentals.Brian Cole is a community and economic development professional with 27 years of experience in the field. Cole's driving passion is to transform the way communities envision and enact their future. After establishing a community and economic development program in a rural community in the late 1980s, Cole was a regional development officer serving five rural counties. After four years serving as a county commission chairman, Cole operated a community and economic development consulting firm before establishing Building Communities, Inc. in 2009. Mr. Cole is author of Why Some Communities Succeed, Why Some Fail – and What to Do About it, as well as Building Communities: 25 Strategies to Advance America in 2009.Together, these speakers contribute to a well-rounded discussion that reflects both experience and forward-thinking insight—offering attendees the opportunity to learn from professionals who are actively navigating the intersection of business and technology.The setting for Cultivating the Future with AI further enhances the experience. Alcantara Vineyards, known for its scenic views and elevated atmosphere, provides a unique backdrop for conversation and connection. Located in the heart of the Verde Valley, the venue offers a blend of natural beauty and refined hospitality, creating an environment that encourages engagement and thoughtful discussion.Guests attending the event will experience an afternoon that combines professional insight with a relaxed, community-driven atmosphere. With wine, food, and music integrated into the experience, the event reflects a modern approach to business gatherings—where meaningful conversations happen naturally and connections are built authentically.A key element of the discussion will include how businesses are currently leveraging AI tools and automation systems to improve efficiency, enhance customer experience, and support long-term growth. CBM Marketing Solutions has been actively developing and refining its own suite of AI-driven tools, designed to help businesses better organize, automate, and scale their marketing efforts.These tools are part of CBM’s broader initiative to make advanced marketing technology more accessible, allowing businesses to implement strategies that were once limited to larger organizations. Through continued development and recent updates across its marketing ecosystem, CBM is positioning itself as a resource for companies looking to modernize their operations without unnecessary complexity.In addition to its technology, CBM Marketing Solutions emphasizes a collaborative, team-based approach. Its structure brings together account managers, content creators, developers, analysts, and strategists—working in alignment to support client growth across multiple channels. This integrated model ensures that businesses are not only adopting new tools, but doing so with the guidance and support needed to be effective.As Arizona Tech Week kicks off this week, events like Cultivating the Future with AI highlight the importance of regional participation in the broader innovation landscape. By hosting events in the Verde Valley, CBM Marketing Solutions is helping expand access to conversations and resources that are often concentrated in larger metropolitan areas.The event is open to business owners, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and professionals across industries who are interested in understanding how AI is influencing the future of business. With a focus on discussion, insight, and shared experience, attendees will leave with a clearer perspective on how to approach AI within their own organizations.More information about the event, CBM’s AI initiatives, recent company updates, and team structure can be found through the links provided below.About CBM Marketing Solutions:CBM Marketing Solutions is a full-spectrum marketing and technology agency headquartered in Arizona, serving businesses across the United States and Canada. The company provides integrated marketing services including branding, advertising, automation systems, CRM development, and nationwide press distribution through CBM PressWire. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and measurable growth, CBM helps businesses implement modern marketing strategies that scale with their needs.

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