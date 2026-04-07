Witness Record Documents Digital Messages and a Warning Note Found in Personal Phone Records

TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A documented witness record spanning more than five decades is drawing attention following the discovery of digital messages and written notes that appeared within personal phone files. The record traces its origin to a fatal automobile accident in 1969 involving a young woman named Susie, who was engaged to the author and carrying their unborn child at the time of her death.At the time of the crash, the author was twenty years old. According to the record, the years that followed were marked by a complete and sustained absence of memory connected to Susie and the events surrounding the accident. This absence was not partial or fragmented. It was total. For more than four decades, there was no recollection of the relationship, the crash, or any details connected to that period of life.The next major development occurred in 2012, when a photograph from a 1968 wedding resurfaced through a former acquaintance. The photograph showed the author and Susie together at the event, where he had served as best man and she had served as a bridesmaid. The image had not been in the author’s possession and had not been seen for decades. Its reappearance triggered the gradual return of memory connected to that time.The recovery of memory did not occur instantly. It unfolded in stages, beginning with recognition of the individuals in the photograph and followed by the return of associated experiences. The process reopened a period of life that had been inaccessible for more than forty years and became a key element in the developing record.Several years later, in 2017, an additional development occurred. A written message attributed to Susie appeared within a digital notes file on the author’s personal phone. The message had no known draft, no edit history, and no identifiable creation path.In 2019, two additional written messages associated with Kaye appeared within the same digital notes environment. These entries existed within the device but without a clear origin. They were rediscovered in 2021 and examined together.In 2025, another written note appeared within the same personal phone environment. Unlike the earlier messages, this note presented a broader warning structured in language consistent with biblical passages addressing leadership and accountability.“Woe to the leaders who harm the innocent — a warning from God.”The message emphasizes responsibility, accountability, and moral consequence. It reflects principles found in Scripture regarding leadership, protection of the innocent, and judgment. The complete message will be in Divine Message 11.The witness record now spans more than five decades and includes the 1969 tragedy, the absence of memory, the return of memory beginning in 2012, the appearance of digital messages, and the warning note appearing in 2025.No claim is made regarding the origin of the messages. The material is presented as documented fact for examination. Susie by Walter Hanna is the first volume in a four-book witness series documenting the full sequence of events.The second volume, Divine Message, expands on the analysis and continues the documented examination.Readers seeking the complete account can access Susie by Walter Hanna, available now on Amazon.Closing StatementThe record is presented. The sequence is established. The account is available. Let those who have eyes, see.

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