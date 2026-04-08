MovingPlace Announces New Best Price Guarantee, Reinforcing Commitment to Affordable, Stress-Free Moves

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The Best Price Guarantee underscores our mission to deliver transparent, fair, and dependable moving options at a time when people need them most. It’s about giving every customer peace of mind.” — Nicolas Graham, SVP and GM at MovingPlace

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MovingPlace, the nation’s largest marketplace of professional movers, announced the launch of the Best Price Guarantee, a new benefit designed to give customers unmatched confidence that they’re getting the lowest possible price when booking movers through MovingPlace.com The Best Price Guarantee is a first-of-its-kind offering in the industry and aims to eliminate one of the biggest stressors of moving: comparing costs. Under the new guarantee, if a customer books movers through MovingPlace and later finds the same movers offering the same service on the same date for a lower price, MovingPlace will match the price by refunding the difference, subject to specific limit criteria How the Best Price Guarantee WorksMovingPlace is able to stand behind its Best Price Guarantee thanks to a dedicated team of moving experts who continuously review pricing across a nationwide network of professional movers. By monitoring rates, services, and availability, MovingPlace helps ensure customers receive competitive, fair pricing from the start.If a customer does happen to find the same movers offering the same service for less, MovingPlace will match the price, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency, trust, and customer-first pricing.A Customer-First CommitmentThe Best Price Guarantee reflects MovingPlace’s broader commitment to transparency and customer support. With moving specialists available seven days a week, customers can count on guidance throughout the moving process.“Our goal is simple: provide the best movers at the best price, without the hassle,” added Graham. “This guarantee reinforces that promise.”For more information about how the Best Price Guarantee works, visit movingplace.com/best-price-guarantee to see the policy and limitations.About MovingPlaceMovingPlace is the nation’s largest marketplace of professional movers, connecting customers with vetted local movers to deliver a seamless, professional full-service moving experience. From scheduling to final delivery, the MovingPlace platform enables customers to compare transparent quotes, book trusted crews, and manage their entire move in one place. Every booking includes upfront pricing, a Best Price Guarantee, and a $1,000 Service Guarantee, with optional SmartProtection available for added peace of mind. In addition to local full-service moves, MovingPlace offers flexible solutions for long-distance hauling, packing assistance, and labor-only services—making it a comprehensive, one-stop destination for all moving needs.To learn more, visit MovingPlace.com.

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