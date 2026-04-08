Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals Oversubscribes First Crowdfunding Campaign, Extends Round for New Investors

Concussion therapeutics developer surpasses crowdfunding goal reflecting strong investor interest in its clinical-stage ghrelin therapy for persistent symptoms.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals today announced that its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign oversubscribed, raising over $1.2 million before its scheduled close. This raise represents Oxeia's first crowdfunding campaign and signals notable investor interest in its ghrelin therapy for persistent concussion symptoms. The campaign has been extended to allow additional investors to participate."The investors who came in early understood what we have," said Michael Wyand, CEO of Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals. "The safety work is established, the regulatory groundwork is in place, and this funding goes directly toward the trial that determines whether OXE103 becomes the first approved treatment for concussion. We're glad others now have the chance to participate."What drove that early interest: in the Phase 2a trial at the University of Kansas Medical Center, OXE103 demonstrated an 85% responder rate compared to 33% for standard care alone. To the company's knowledge, that is the first meaningful clinical improvement reported in this patient population from any drug candidate. Between 1.4 and 4.2 million Americans develop persistent concussion symptoms every year, and currently zero FDA-approved treatments exist.Through a licensing agreement, Oxeia gained access to extensive clinical development data from Daiichi Sankyo, including 9 completed studies, more than 300 patients treated with ghrelin, and 4 Phase 1 safety trials, as well as an FDA-accepted open IND. In its first regulatory meeting, the FDA confirmed no additional preclinical or safety studies would be required to advance to Phase 2. That foundation typically takes 5 to 7 years and tens of millions of dollars to build from scratch.NFL quarterback Alex Smith, who serves as a director and investor in Oxeia, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who serves as an advisor, have both spoken publicly about the need for better options following their own experiences with head injuries.The campaign is open at https://www.startengine.com/offering/oxeia-biopharma About Oxeia BiopharmaceuticalsHeadquartered in Boston, MA, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a privately held clinical-stage biotech company developing OXE103 for persistent concussion symptoms. The company's founding team has $9 billion in prior combined exits, including Arena Pharmaceuticals' $6.7 billion Pfizer acquisition and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals' $2.1 billion Allergan acquisition. For more information, visit www.oxeiabiopharma.com Regulation Crowdfunding DisclosureThis Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.Contact: Frank Pietrucha fpietrucha@oxeiabiopharma.com +(617) 302-6195

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