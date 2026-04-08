The EcoStrong Brand Canadians Have Grown to ‘Love’ Is Now Proudly Made in Canada

Eric Sims, President of EcoStrong Canada EcoStrong Products Now Available in PetSmart Stores Throughout Canada

Canadian-Manufactured Products Now Available at PetSmart Canada, Select Retailers and Amazon.ca

EcoStrong is a Canadian-run, family-owned company and we are proud that the products Canadians have grown to love are now made right here at home — for Canadians.” — Eric Sims, President of EcoStrong Canada

CAMBRIDGE, ON, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EcoStrong brand Canadians have trusted for powerful, safe stain and odour elimination announced today that its products are now proudly manufactured in Canada. The brand also announced today that its Canadian-made product line — formulated, manufactured and packaged in Cambridge, Ontario — is now available nationwide at PetSmart Canada, through select independent retailers and on Amazon.ca.These milestones mark a significant moment for the fast-growing brand, which has built a strong following across Canada through online sales but until now manufactured products in the United States.“With so many Canadians intentionally choosing to support Canadian-made products, bringing our manufacturing home was a strategic and deeply meaningful decision,” said Eric Sims, president of EcoStrong Canada. “EcoStrong is a Canadian-run, family-owned company and we are proud that the products Canadians have grown to love are now made right here at home — for Canadians.”PetSmart Canada will carry three flagship EcoStrong solutions beginning March XX:• 32 oz Dog Stain & Odour Eliminator• 32 oz Cat Stain & Odour Eliminator• Outdoor Odour EliminatorAll products are produced in EcoStrong’s Cambridge facility using its proprietary biology-first, source-targeting technology.EcoStrong is known as the “Safe Elimination Authority” for stubborn indoor and outdoor stains and odours. Its formulas use enzyme-producing bacteria and targeted odour counteractants to eliminate problems at the source — not mask them with heavy fragrances. Products are designed to be safe for pets, people and common household surfaces.With more than 70 percent of Canadian households owning at least one pet, demand for effective and safer cleaning solutions continues to rise. EcoStrong has experienced significant growth across Canada, including 418 percent year-to-date growth online.The expansion into national retail represents the next phase of EcoStrong’s Canadian growth strategy. The brand has served more than 750,000 customers worldwide since launching in 2018 and continues to see strong repeat purchase rates across its stain and odour elimination categories.“Retail expansion is important — but manufacturing in Canada is the bigger story,” Sims added. “We believe Canadian consumers want high-performance products made domestically, and we are committed to investing in Canadian production as we grow.”EcoStrong products are now available at PetSmart Canada locations nationwide, through select specialty retailers, and online at Amazon.ca and EcoStrongCanada.com.About EcoStrongEcoStrong is the safe, pro-grade eliminator for unrelenting stains and odours — using biology-first, source-targeting formulas so problems are Gone-for-Good, not just covered up. EcoStrong products are formulated, manufactured and packaged in Cambridge, Ontario. The company is family-owned and Canadian-run. For more information, visit: https://ecostrongcanada.com/

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