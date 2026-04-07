ClassGaga Announces National Partner School Network and Publishes Featured School Story

Students at Our Lady of Lourdes in Cincinnati work through personalized math lessons on ClassGaga during class.

Nine Partner Schools across six states are helping ClassGaga refine its platform in real classrooms.

ClassGaga has helped us get to every student.” — Ms. Allie Lampe, Principal of Our Lady of Lourdes

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClassGaga today announced its national Partner School Network, a growing group of schools working directly with the company to develop, test, and refine AI-powered math instruction in real classrooms.

The network currently includes nine schools across six states: Our Lady of Lourdes and Hillel Academy of Dayton in Ohio; the School District of Thorp and Sacred Heart Catholic School in Wisconsin; Pillars Preparatory Academy in New Jersey; Preston High School and St. Catharine Academy in New York; Vida School in California; and Holy Trinity Lutheran School in Florida.

Together, these schools represent a cross-section of K-12 education, including public schools and independent schools. Through the Partner School Program, participating schools help shape product development, implementation models, and case study materials as ClassGaga continues expanding its work with schools nationwide.

As part of this effort, ClassGaga has published a featured Partner School story from Our Lady of Lourdes in Cincinnati, Ohio. Materials now available on ClassGaga’s schools page include a public video case study, research reports, and a one-page implementation brief documenting how the school is using ClassGaga in practice.

“ClassGaga has helped us get to every student,” said Ms. Allie Lampe, Principal of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Additional Partner School stories and case studies are in development and will be released over time as implementations progress. Hillel Academy of Dayton is among the next schools to be featured.

“ClassGaga is a game changer. I recommend using it,” said Dr. Anna Smith, Head of School at Hillel Academy of Dayton.

Partner Schools also receive access to ClassGaga Labs, where selected new tools are made available before broader release. The latest tool currently available through Labs is IEP & Goals, which helps teachers draft annual math IEP goals, short-term objectives, and benchmarks for individual students, with the option to incorporate recent ClassGaga student data. Feedback from Partner School educators will help inform continued refinement of the tool.

The Partner School Network is distinct from the ClassGaga Math Learning Program grant initiative. In addition to its Partner Schools, ClassGaga has also listed selected Spring 2026 grantee schools on its website. The company has opened its Fall 2026 grant cycle for eligible schools, districts, and nonprofit organizations serving grades 1-12.

About ClassGaga

ClassGaga empowers educators with AI-driven tools and actionable data to deliver personalized, standards-aligned math instruction. The program supports students in Grades 1 through 12 (with coverage through Algebra II) and is flexible for use as a stand-alone curriculum or as a supplemental resource that complements existing materials.

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