IntelliTec College’s Ivan Smith Named One of the Top 25 Most Influential HVACR Educators & Trainers of 2026

Instructor Ivan Smith of IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs has been named one of the top HVACR educators of 2026 by HVAC Excellence and TruTech Tools.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliTec College is proud to announce that Ivan Smith, an HVAC instructor at IntelliTec College, has been recognized as one of the “Top 25 Most Influential HVACR Educators & Trainers of 2026.” This national recognition, announced by HVAC Excellence in partnership with TruTech Tools, honors educators and trainers who are making a meaningful impact on HVACR education and workforce preparation.Each year, HVAC Excellence invites nominations from across the HVACR community to identify instructors, trainers, and mentors who demonstrate exceptional commitment to technical education. From hundreds of nominations nationwide, only 25 individuals are selected for this distinction. Winners of the award are recognized for their ability to integrate real-world experience into technical training, support and mentor students entering the HVAC field, emphasize hands-on learning and practical skill development, and strengthen the quality and consistency of HVACR education.The award was announced by Campus Director Sue Kuhl, who said, “At IntelliTec College, we are proud of instructors like Ivan Smith who bring experience, passion, and commitment into the classroom every day. Ivan’s inclusion on this list reflects his dedication to teaching, mentorship, and preparing students with the skills and knowledge needed for professional success. His achievement highlights the quality of instruction our students receive and reinforces our mission to provide focused, career-ready education.”Recognition as one of the top HVACR Educators and Trainers of 2026 places Ivan among respected educators from colleges, training organizations, unions, and manufacturers across the country. Honorees will also be acknowledged at the 2026 National HVACR Education Conference, where their contributions to technical education will be formally celebrated. The conference was held from March 22–25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.IntelliTec College is a career training technical school offering both Associate’s (Occupational) Degree programs and Certificate programs. Programs at IntelliTec College are designed to prepare students for immediate entry-level employment in growing fields. Career training programs offered at IntelliTec College include: Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Electrical Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Cosmetology, Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, and Massage Therapy. For a complete list of available programs and start dates, visit https://intellitec.edu/programs/ With campus locations in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, IntelliTec College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IntelliTec College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado.To learn more about the Refrigeration and HVAC Technician program at IntelliTec College, visit https://intellitec.edu/programs/refrigeration-hvac-technician/ . To learn more about IntelliTec College, visit their website at http://www.intellitec.edu/ , call 1-800-748-2282, or click here to contact IntelliTec College About Us:IntelliTec College strives to build a better community through hands-on career training at four campus locations in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, with Associate’s (Occupational) Degree programs and Certificate programs. Dependent on location, IntelliTec teaches Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Electrical Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Cosmetology, Dental, Medical and Nursing Assistant and Massage Therapy programs. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit www.intellitec.edu or call 1-800-748-2282. For more information about graduation rates, the median debt of students who completed the program and other important information, please visit http://www.intelliteccollege.com/consumer-information . For general information, please visit intellitec.edu.

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