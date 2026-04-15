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DRM Expands Global Footprint to Support Cannabis Facility Design in Emerging Markets

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DRM has now expanded their capabilities worldwide.

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DRM provides effective and compliant cannabis cultivation facility design worldwide.

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DRM provides cannabis consulting services, business advisory, and cannabis HVAC systems design, now worldwide.

DRM, a leader in design and compliance for indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, can now support companies in newly legalized worldwide cannabis markets.

An expanded geographic focus and expertise in facility design, compliance, and international standards lets us navigate regulatory environments to build facilities that meet stringent requirements.”
— Nic Bucholz, CEO
ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRM, a leader in regulatory design and compliance solutions for indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, today announced a strategic expansion of its services to support brands and companies in newly legalized and evolving cannabis markets around the world. This expansion reinforces DRM’s commitment to helping clients achieve medical-grade compliance and meet international regulatory standards in an industry that is growing rapidly on multiple continents.

As cannabis policies continue to change, markets across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia are opening regulatory doors for medical and adult-use cannabis production. Germany recently legalized adult-use cannabis at the national level while steadily expanding its medical framework, positioning the country as a key European market. Colombia has advanced medical cannabis distribution through pharmacies under a new decree, marking a significant evolution in Latin American regulation. Other markets, including Spain, Canada, Ukraine, and Thailand, are also evolving their medical cannabis laws and related policies, creating demand for compliant facility design.

“Cannabis market reform is reshaping the landscape for regulated production and distribution globally,” said Nic Bucholz, CEO at DRM. “Our expanded geographic focus and deep expertise in facility design, compliance, and international standards mean we can help clients navigate these complex regulatory environments and build facilities that meet stringent medical-grade requirements. With rapid advancements in technology over the past few years, we are looking forward to sharing the expertise to propel our clients far ahead of their current environment.”
DRM’s expanded services include:

Regulatory-aligned design tailored to evolving international, national and regional cannabis regulations

Compliance consulting to support Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good
Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) in preparation of facility certification readiness

Operational workflow optimization to align cultivation production with quality and safety requirements

International standard integration to help facilities succeed in global cannabis markets

With this expansion, DRM is uniquely positioned to support clients in Europe, Canada, Colombia, Ukraine, Thailand, and beyond as they enter regulated markets and pursue certifications for medical cannabis production and distribution.

For more information about DRM’s international cannabis market design services, visit DRM.design.

About DRM
DRM provides facility design, regulatory strategy, and compliance solutions to clients in highly regulated industries. Backed by years of dedicated engineering experience in the cannabis sector. With a focus on quality, safety, and operational excellence, DRM helps organizations around the world meet evolving standards and unlock new market opportunities.

Nic Bucholz
DRM
+1 916-415-8492
email us here
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DRM Expands Global Footprint to Support Cannabis Facility Design in Emerging Markets

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