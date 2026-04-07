ASEA Global Highlights the Growing Importance of Cellular Health and Redox Signaling

Studying redox molecules at the ASEA Redox Science Center in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Supporting cell communication processes is critical for maintaining human performance and long-term health.” — Hunter Dean, Chief Science Officer, ASEA

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations around longevity, preventative wellness and human performance continue to accelerate in 2026, ASEA , the global leader in redox-based wellness innovation and entrepreneurial opportunity, is drawing attention to a critical shift in health: the growing focus on cellular health as the foundation for long-term well-being.Wellness-conscious consumers are increasingly looking beyond symptoms to understand how the body functions at the cellular level. Central to this is redox signaling , the process by which cells communicate, repair and respond to stress. Supporting these pathways is essential for maintaining optimal cellular function, resilience and overall vitality."Redox signaling molecules are fundamental to cellular communication processes. Supporting these processes is critical for maintaining human performance and long-term health." said Hunter Dean, ASEA’s Chief Science Officer. “By understanding how cells communicate, we can help people support foundational wellness in a science-backed way.”Founded in 2007, ASEA has spent nearly two decades advancing awareness around cellular health and the role of redox signaling—long before these concepts became a mainstream part of the wellness conversation. Today, ASEA operates in 35 markets and is supported by a global network of more than 110,000 Brand Partners, reflecting the growing demand for solutions rooted in cellular health. The company continues to emphasize how proactive support of cellular function—particularly cellular signaling—can enhance longevity and overall well-being.The company’s innovative approach reflects a broader trend in wellness technology: focusing not on quick fixes, but on foundational health strategies that support the body at the cellular level. Over time, factors like aging, stress and environmental exposure can disrupt cellular communication, impacting energy, recovery and immune response.“As research continues to reveal the importance of cellular function in overall wellness, understanding and supporting cellular processes is becoming increasingly important,” Dean added.ASEA is inviting individuals to explore the science behind redox cell signaling and understand how supporting cellular health can enhance day-to-day wellness and long-term performance.Learn more about redox signaling at: https://www.aseaglobal.com/en-US/redox-cell-signaling ABOUT ASEAASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they’re meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body’s natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEAproducts or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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