Cognesense Welcomes Pyroban, Pyropress, Ex‑tech, Petrel and Ex Solutions Strengthening Worldwide Capabilities

Cognesense, a worldwide technology company has acquired leading UK-based providers of ATEX/ IECEx-certified explosion protection and safety solutions

HILLSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognesense, a worldwide technology company specialising in environmental measurement, monitoring and protection, has announced the acquisition of Pyroban, Pyropress, Ex-tech, Petrel and Ex Solutions (formerly operating as Pioneer Safety Group), leading UK-based providers of ATEX and IECEx-certified explosion protection and safety solutions. These businesses join Cognesense alongside Varec, L&J Technologies, Shand & Jurs and Sonitus Systems.

Cognesense engineers trusted intelligence from the physical world, built on products customers have trusted for over a century. The company is built around four critical areas of environmental impact: protecting the planet, safeguarding public health, preserving natural resources and driving industrial safety and operational excellence — all driven by regulations and compliance. The addition of Pyroban, Pyropress, Ex-tech, Petrel and Ex Solutions deepens capabilities across all four areas, adding certified explosion protection, hazardous-area compliance, inspection services and expert aftermarket support.

These products are essential wherever regulations mandate explosion protection — serving customers across energy, chemicals, water, aviation fuel, aerospace and defence, infrastructure, power and utilities, and food and beverage.

With the combined business, Cognesense now owns every layer of the technology stack from sensor to intelligence — precision measurement, certified physical protection, real-time monitoring, terminal automation, environmental analytics and predictive intelligence. Customers benefit from a single company that can help them measure, monitor and protect across every dimension their regulators demand.

“By bringing these businesses into Cognesense, we are deepening our ability to measure, monitor and protect across all four areas,” said Paul Dhillon, CEO of Cognesense. “AI is revolutionising digital workflows, but reliable intelligence starts with trusted data from the physical world. World-class certification expertise, combined with our Clairvoyance technology and analytics capabilities, means we can offer customers ‘certified plus intelligent’ solutions — one company for complete regulatory coverage.”

“We have built these businesses over decades by earning the trust of customers who operate in the most demanding and regulated environments on earth,” said Steve Noakes, Managing Director of Cognesense UK. “Joining Cognesense means our customers now have access to an integrated technology stack from sensor to intelligence — while continuing to rely on the certified products and expert service they have always known. This is an exciting natural next step for our businesses and our people.”

All existing customer contacts, products, services and certifications remain unchanged. Operations will continue from existing facilities in the UK and France.

About Cognesense

Cognesense is a worldwide technology company that engineers trusted intelligence from the physical world, built on products customers have trusted for over a century. Built around four critical areas of impact — protecting the planet, safeguarding public health, preserving natural resources and driving industrial safety and operational excellence — Cognesense brings together Varec, L&J Technologies, Shand & Jurs, Sonitus Systems, Pyroban, Pyropress, Ex-tech, Petrel and Ex Solutions under a unified mission: Measure. Monitor. Protect. The company owns every layer of the technology stack from sensor to intelligence, with Clairvoyance technology at its heart, serving nine major industries across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.cognesense.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.