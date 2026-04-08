Televero Behavioral Health Celebrates Medicaid Awareness Month With a Simple Message: Everyone Deserves Care

Televero Behavioral Health

As one in five Americans relies on Medicaid for health coverage, Televero reaffirms its commitment to accepting all insurance plans, including Medicaid

Medicaid exists because people deserve care regardless of what they earn. We accept it for the same reason.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS — April 8, 2026 — This April, Televero Behavioral Health is joining the national conversation around Medicaid Awareness Month by accepting all insurance plans, including every commercial plan, every government plan, Medicaid and Medicare, so that access to physician-led behavioral health care is not determined by how a patient is covered.

"Access to behavioral health care shouldn't depend on what kind of insurance someone has," said Ray Wolf, CEO at Televero Behavioral Health. "Medicaid patients face some of the highest barriers to mental health services in the country. We want that barrier gone."

What Medicaid Actually Does for People

Medicaid and CHIP cover nearly 80 million Americans, including nearly 37 million children, making Medicaid the single largest source of health coverage in the United States. It is not a program for one type of person. It funds prenatal care for pregnant women who would otherwise go without. It covers nursing home services for elderly patients whose families cannot afford private care. It manages chronic conditions that, left untreated, become emergencies. For many of the working families, seniors, and children it serves, Medicaid is the difference between getting care and going without it.

In behavioral health, the access gap is especially wide. Mental health and psychiatric services are among the hardest to access and among the most likely to be dropped when coverage is limited. Nearly half of autism diagnostic centers do not accept Medicaid. Many therapy practices do not either.

According to the American Psychological Association, insurance reimbursements for behavioral health visits are on average 22% lower than for medical or surgical visits, a disparity that pushes providers out of network and leaves patients paying more out of pocket, or forgoing care entirely.

By accepting all insurance plans, including Medicaid, Televero Behavioral Health is working to change that reality for patients across the country. Every care team is led by a psychiatrist and includes licensed clinicians, so therapy and medication work together. Appointments are available same-day, not months later, through secure video from wherever a patient is most comfortable. For patients unsure of their coverage, Televero's team can verify benefits before the first appointment.

Keeping care affordable is built into how Televero practices medicine. Ninety-five percent of prescriptions written by Televero providers are generics. The team actively avoids overmedication through deprescribing and careful titration, practices that reduce side effects, improve adherence, and lower costs significantly. For a patient on an antidepressant, the difference between a brand-name prescription and a generic equivalent can be $4,500 to $6,600 per year. That is not a rounding error. For many patients, it is the difference between staying on a medication and stopping it.

For Medicaid patients who have historically struggled to find a behavioral health provider that accepts their coverage, the difference is measurable. Televero reports 97% patient satisfaction* and 25% fewer hospitalizations among its patient population. These are the outcomes that follow when the barrier of insurance is no longer in the way.

"Medicaid exists because people deserve care regardless of what they earn,” said Ray Wolf. “We accept it for the same reason."

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider delivering accessible, high-quality mental health care across the United States. Ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 with 4,962% three-year growth, Televero combines clinical excellence, data-driven outcomes, and compassionate service to change how individuals experience behavioral health care. Now active in 21 states and continuing to expand, Televero remains committed to meeting people where they are—with care that works, when it’s needed most.

* 97% of patients surveyed reported satisfaction with their experience with Televero Behavioral Health

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