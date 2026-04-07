Virginia Bill Could Let Residents Sell Food from Home as Governor Decision Nears

HB 402 would allow online sales and in-state shipping for home-based food businesses

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new bill could make it significantly easier for Virginians to run small food businesses from their homes, opening new income opportunities and strengthening local food environments across the Commonwealth. House Bill 402 , sponsored by Delegate Katrina Callsen , builds on recent changes to Virginia law and aims to remove some of the most restrictive rules governing the production and sale of so-called “cottage foods,” low-risk items like nuts and seeds, herbal teas, and pickled vegetables prepared in home kitchens for sale.If signed into law by Governor Abigail Spanberger, HB402 is expected to make it easier for home cooks, bakers, and entrepreneurs to build viable businesses and reach customers across Virginia. It also gives them more flexibility, more privacy, and a real opportunity to grow, without compromising safety.Local food environments play a major role in shaping diet, which is a key driver of chronic disease risk. The national nonprofit End Chronic Disease said the legislation connects economic opportunity with expanded access to locally produced foods that can contribute to healthier communities.“Policies that expand access to locally produced, less-processed foods can help shape healthier food environments, which are foundational to chronic disease prevention at the community level. Virginia is one of a growing number of states advancing this shift,” said Kelly McKenna , CEO of End Chronic Disease.What are “cottage food” laws, and why do they matter?In simple terms, these laws allow people to legally sell homemade food without needing a commercial kitchen or expensive licenses, with safeguards in place to protect public health.Until now, in Virginia, those limits have been strict. Home-based food sellers could advertise online, but they could not take orders and ship products within the state. Sales were generally limited to direct, in-person transactions, typically at farmers' markets or temporary events.HB402 changes that in several important ways:-Allows for sales via the internet or phone, with delivery by mail or third-party carriers within Virginia-Permits more flexible sales locations beyond farmers' markets and temporary events-Directs a formal review of additional food production standards to consider future expansion“These updates reflect how modern small businesses operate and bring Virginia in line with a growing number of states. Expanding access to homemade, minimally processed foods is one part of a broader effort to support healthier communities,” McKenna added.Media AvailabilityKelly McKenna, CEO of End Chronic Disease, is available for interviews to discuss the impact of this legislation and what it means for small businesses and communities across Virginia.About End Chronic DiseaseEnd Chronic Disease is a national nonprofit organization advancing chronic disease prevention through science-based education and community advocacy. The organization works with lawmakers, educators, health professionals, and families to expand access to prevention and empower healthier choices in everyday life.

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