Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission to meet Apr 21-22 virtually

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene April 21-22 for a virtual meeting.

On April 21 commissioners will hold a work session from 1-3 p.m. on operations, rulemaking and best practices.

On April 22, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. virtually to discuss acquisition priorities and opportunities, and potential litigation. The Executive Session will be held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(e) and (h) and is closed to the public.

A business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. virtually and will be open to the public. All public commission meetings are streamed live to YouTube at https://bit.ly/oprdlive.

Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment not related to items on the agenda.

Registration is required to speak during the informal public comment portion. Register online at https://bit.ly/registerapr2026commission. The deadline to register to speak at the meeting virtually is 5 p.m., Apr. 20. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. Apr. 20 to OPRCpubliccomment@oprd.oregon.gov.

The full agenda and supporting documents are posted on the commission web page. Notable requests:

Request to approve grant recommendations for the following: Recreational Trail Program Land and Water Conservation Fund

Request to approve construction contracts for Silver Falls North Gateway Visitor Center.

Consideration of a petition to open rulemaking regarding extra vehicle fees for motorhomes. The public is invited to comment on whether rules should be changed to allow visitors with a motorhome to bring one additional vehicle at no charge. Currently fees are only waived if the vehicle is towed in along with the motorhome.

Request to approve adoption of proposed amendment to rules regarding operations of unmanned aircraft systems in state parks and along the ocean shore.

Request to open rules for proposed changes to public works procurement and land and water conservation fund grants.

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance at denise.warburton@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-779-9729.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.