Finding for Recovery of $22,830.41 Issued Against Closed Charter School in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $22,830.41 was issued Tuesday against a closed Cleveland-area charter school that received more state funds than its final student data supported.

The finding was one of multiple issues identified in an audit of the Legacy School’s finances from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Legacy School operated in Cuyahoga County until its closure in February 2024. The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, as part of the final reconciliation process, identified $22,830.41 in funding that the school should not have received, based on its final student data.

A separate finding in Tuesday’s audit report noted, “Due to deficiencies in the school’s internal controls over student attendance records, the school was unable to provide supporting documentation for new student enrollments, student absences, and student withdrawals.”

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov