Long Way to LA: Route 66” Expedition Designated a Route 66 Centennial Project

The “Long Way to LA: Route 66,” a 10-day cross-country expedition by American Legion Gaming, has been officially designated a Route 66 Centennial Project.

Long Way to LA: Route 66’ captures the spirit of the Centennial by highlighting the people and communities that keep the Mother Road alive” — Bill Thomas, Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “ Long Way to LA: Route 66 ,” a 10-day cross-country expedition by American Legion Gaming, has been officially designated a Route 66 Centennial Project.The journey will follow historic Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles, marking the 100th anniversary of the highway and the 250th anniversary of the United States. The expedition will document the people, communities, and culture along the route while engaging audiences through Twitch, Kick, and social media platforms.The project emphasizes the human stories of Route 66, with American Legion Posts and veteran organizations serving as anchors at each stop. By highlighting veterans who live and serve along the 2,400-mile route, the expedition fosters community connection, economic support, and intergenerational engagement.“‘Long Way to LA: Route 66’ captures the spirit of the Centennial by highlighting the people and communities that keep the Mother Road alive,” said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission.“By featuring the American Legion and veterans along the route, this project not only honors those who have served but also ensures that the legacy of Route 66 continues to inspire new generations.”The journey will culminate in Los Angeles during Fleet Week 2026, with a grand arrival at the waterfront on May 19. The finale will honor the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and veterans while integrating the centennial celebration into one of Southern California’s largest public events.“Route 66 is as fundamental to the fabric of American history as the American Legion. We are incredibly proud and excited to have the chance to celebrate this milestone together, especially in such a way that is so unique,” said Wes Lewison, American Legion Gaming Chief Marketing Officer.“I mean Americana can't really be envisioned without Route 66 and Fleet Week LA coming to the forefront of your mind and I am overjoyed to be a part of them.”By blending nostalgia with modern storytelling, “Long Way to LA: Route 66” celebrates the highway’s past while ensuring it remains a vibrant symbol of American history, community, and freedom for the next century.###Notes to editors:About the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, Cruise America, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org

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