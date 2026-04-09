Rock the Foundation Returns to the Westfield Armory April 18 to Support Housing for Veterans in Need

Rock the Foundation April 18, 2026

Rock the Foundation concert Apr. 18 in Westfield to raise $100K to build housing for homeless veterans, supporting veteran homelessness solutions in New Jersey.

This event shows the power of community coming together to support veterans and create real, lasting change” — Joe Mindak

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing (FSVH) will host its annual Rock the Foundation benefit concert at the Westfield Armory from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM. This signature community event brings together live music, local engagement, and a shared mission: to ensure that veterans in need have access to safe, stable housing.Now in its third year, Rock the Foundation has grown into more than just an evening of entertainment—it has become a powerful, community-driven movement dedicated to addressing veteran homelessness and expanding access to critical resources for those who have served our country. This year’s event aims to raise $100,000 to support the development of 22 urgently needed homes for homeless veterans at Westfield’s American Legion Post 3.At a time when more than 1,100 veterans in New Jersey experience homelessness on any given night, the need for sustainable housing solutions is both urgent and ongoing. FSVH is working to address this crisis by restoring and developing housing facilities that provide not only shelter, but dignity, stability, and a path toward long-term independence.“As this event has grown, so has its impact on the community and the lives of veterans in need,” said Tim Donovan, drummer from Better Late. “We saw an opportunity to elevate the experience with the foundation—bringing together an exceptional night of music that not only draws a strong crowd, but also generates meaningful support for a cause that truly matters.”The event will feature live performances from Better Late, The Punctuals, Matthew Rossignol, The Regulators, Kobi Reese, and Christine Radlmann, offering a dynamic lineup of local and regional talent. In addition to live music, attendees will enjoy food trucks, local vendors, and a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere designed to bring the community together in support of a meaningful cause.“Rock the Foundation represents the very best of what a community can do when it comes together with purpose,” said Joe Mindak, President of the Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing. “Every ticket purchased and every dollar raised brings us one step closer to ensuring that the men and women who served our country have a place to call home. This is about honoring their service in a tangible way—by providing the stability and support they deserve.”Funds raised through the event will directly support FSVH’s ongoing efforts to identify, rebuild, and maintain housing facilities for veterans across New Jersey. The planned development at American Legion Post 3 is a critical step in expanding access to housing in the Westfield area and creating a scalable model that can be replicated in other communities.In addition to raising funds, Rock the Foundation plays a key role in increasing awareness around veteran homelessness—an issue that often remains unseen despite its widespread impact. By bringing together community members, local businesses, musicians, and supporters, the event transforms awareness into action and compassion into measurable change.Attendees can expect an unforgettable night that combines entertainment with impact. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to providing veterans with a safe place to live and the opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity.Tickets are available now, with both general admission and VIP experiences offered. Community members, local businesses, and supporters are encouraged to attend, sponsor, or share the event to help amplify its impact.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:About Foundation for Sustainable Veteran HousingThe Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing (FSVH) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to combating homelessness among veterans across the United States. FSVH focuses on identifying, rebuilding, and maintaining housing facilities that provide safe, stable living environments for veterans in need. Through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and dedicated fundraising efforts, the organization is working to improve and expand veteran housing in communities throughout New Jersey and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.