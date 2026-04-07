Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Unveils 'Moon Over Kodhipparu' — A Month of Lunar-Inspired Luxury Experiences This May

Moonlight Indulgence: Beach Lounge Experience Where moments turn into forever. A sunset, a question, and a memory that lasts a lifetime. Sunset transitions into evening at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives inviting guests to begin a bold new chapter with serene lagoon experiences inspired by the spirit of renewal. Overwater Reef Pool Villas at Grand Park Kodhipparu provide direct access to the house reef. Recreational Beach Club and Lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

Moonlit wellness, dining and ocean experiences define May at Grand Park Kodhipparu, where three lunar phases shape a journey of connection and celebration.

MALE, MALDIVES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives introduces Moon Over Kodhipparu , a month-long programme of immersive, lunar-inspired experiences taking place throughout May 2026. Timed to coincide with three significant lunar phases, the curated series invites guests to experience the Maldives through a new lens—one shaped by nature’s rhythms, connection, and purposeful travel.Set within the Indian Ocean just 20 minutes from Velana International Airport, the award-winning boutique resort transforms the night sky into a guiding force for a sequence of elevated guest experiences. Each lunar phase becomes a distinct chapter, blending wellness, dining, and ocean-based activities into a seamless narrative designed to deepen connection—to self, to others, and to the surrounding environment.The journey begins with the Flower Full Moon (1–2 May), symbolising renewal and new energy. Guests can take part in guided sound healing rituals, sunset-to-moonlight lagoon cruises, and curated oceanfront dining experiences set beneath the rising moon.Mid-month, the Super New Moon (17 May) introduces a period of stillness and reflection. With darker skies revealing a canopy of stars, the resort offers beachside wellness rituals, starlit cruises, and immersive night fishing experiences—inviting guests to slow down and reconnect with the natural world.The programme culminates in the rare Blue Moon (31 May)—a moment of celebration and connection. Couples’ spa rituals, intimate lagoon journeys, and signature dining experiences unfold under the glow of the full moon, creating unforgettable shared moments.Beyond these key celestial highlights, Moon Over Kodhipparu extends across the entire month with thoughtfully curated experiences. Guests can unwind in private beach lounges illuminated by lantern light, explore a bespoke menu of botanical cocktails inspired by the night sky, or mark special occasions with tailored private dining and proposal experiences under the stars.A dedicated Mother’s Day offering adds a meaningful personal touch, allowing guests to pre-arrange surprise private dining experiences for travelling parents, complete with floral arrangements and personalised messages—transforming celebration into a deeply emotional moment.Reflecting a broader shift in luxury travel toward experience-led journeys, the programme brings together wellness, gastronomy, and marine exploration into one cohesive offering—moving beyond standalone activities to create moments with lasting meaning.To fully experience the rhythm of the month, guests are encouraged to book the resort’s “ Night on Us ” offer, available for reservations made until 30 April 2026. The offer includes two complimentary nights on a six-night stay, valid for travel through 31 October 2026, encouraging longer, more immersive escapes aligned with evolving traveller preferences.Recognised for its vibrant house reef, contemporary design, and personalised service, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives continues to redefine modern island luxury—where nature, time, and human connection come together in a truly immersive way.About Grand Park Kodhipparu MaldivesGrand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is a boutique one-island luxury resort located in North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Designed by award-winning Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort features a collection of beachfront and overwater villas, exceptional dining including signature restaurant FireDoor, an award-winning spa, and a vibrant house reef accessible directly from the island.Known for its contemporary design, personalised service, and commitment to sustainability, the resort offers a refined yet relaxed Maldivian escape.

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