Yellow Blue Raises ¥70M Seed for Blue One: Pioneering 'AI Translation 2.0' for Professionals

Blue One: Next-generation AI translation for professionals.

"Ready-to-Present" translations cut document workloads by 90% for Business, licensed professionals, and researchers.

With AI Translation 2.0, we are eliminating tedious translation workflows entirely. Professionals can finally focus on their core work, not fixing broken layouts or terminology.” — Founder & CEO, Yellow Blue Inc.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (This press release was translated from Japanese to English by Blue One .)Yellow Blue Inc. (HQ:Tokyo; the "Company") secured 70 million yen in a Seed round led by mint. This capital will accelerate product enhancement, marketing, and global expansion for Blue One, a next-generation AI translation service for Business, licensed professionals, and researchers.Professional translation needs remain unmet.While free AI translation tools have proliferated, making it effortless to "read" foreign texts, frontline business professionals demand higher translation standards.-Trading firm investors need 100+ page due diligence reports translated for global partners.-Attorneys need precise contract and patent translations to draft risk-free legal documents.-Doctors need precise phrasing for medical papers and clinical reports.-Researchers need consistent translations for lengthy technical specs.-Consultants seek to share translated materials with clients and HQ as is.Beyond requiring expert translation quality, these professionals spend most of their time on "non-translation" tasks. Correcting context, adjusting layouts, standardizing terminology, and reformatting disrupt their core work.About Blue OneBlue One provides next-gen AI translation for business, licensed professionals, and researchers. Our proprietary AI outshines legacy tools to deliver expert translations. Supporting 28 languages across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDFs, and images, it preserves layouts and instantly unifies terminology—slashing professional workflows by up to 90% (internal research). "An AI tool that eliminates translation workflows"—this is AI Translation 2.0.Why Choose Blue One1. Exceptional Quality: Expert-Level ComprehensionOur proprietary DeepContext AI engine grasps full document context and specialized domains, ensuring absolute terminology consistency across lengthy academic, legal, IR, and technical texts. Achieving industry-leading accuracy, it outperforms conventional tools and generative AI (proprietary scores: 92.8/89.6).2. Ready-to-Use FormattingUpload a file, and the AI visually maps its structure, auto-adjusting line breaks, fonts, and layout shifts caused by varying text lengths. Even 100-slide PowerPoints retain their exact layout, ready for instant delivery to global partners.Professional TestimonialsSince its beta launch in November 2025, Blue One has empowered professionals managing multilingual communications.-"Editing time fell from 60 to 15 minutes. Layout fixes are obsolete." — Global Investment Manager, Major Trading Firm-"Blue One is the definitive file translator, reducing work by 80-90%." — US Exec, Japanese Manufacturer-"It accurately translated the martial arts context. Our old tool was a nightmare." — PR, Sports Organization-"1,500-page technical specs can now be read intuitively. I'd be lost without Blue One." — Automotive Engineer-"Most accurate medical translation tool tested." — Medical Coordinator-"Translations can be shared directly with our US Managing Director." — Global Consulting FirmFunding & Future OutlookDocument translation demand is surging. The global AI translation market is projected to grow from $2.6B in 2025 to $18.2B by 2034—a >20% CAGR (IntelEvo Research). As free AI tools proliferate, making basic translation accessible, strict professional standards—precise terminology, context, and layout retention—remained unmet by any service.Since August 2025, we have pursued professional-grade translation and automated document workflows. Tackling this challenge with "AI Translation 2.0" has earned us strong acclaim from diverse industry experts.This funding will accelerate these initiatives:-Product Evolution: Building on our document translation core, we will deliver seamless text, image, and voice experiences.-Global Expansion: Leveraging our Japanese-English translation edge, we will enter English markets to drive growth.-Corporate Service Expansion: Driven by demand from trading, consulting, legal, and research sectors, we will enhance APIs and team management tools to build a global communication foundation for professional organizations.Investor QuoteBekku, Investment Manager, mint“Generative AI is driving a paradigm shift in translation. Unnatural results and broken layouts have long persisted, but Blue One delivers what general-purpose LLMs cannot: expert-grade accuracy, seamless layout correction, and actionable insights. Led by Kuroda's exceptional tech team, it is highly praised by trading firms, consultancies, manufacturers, and healthcare providers. Business, licensed professionals, and researchers also benefit. Japan faces severe English barriers; we invested expecting them to solve this and become global No. 1.”About Yellow Blue Inc.Company Name: Yellow Blue Inc.Address: 4-18-15 Taishido, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 154-0044Founded: August 2025Business: Planning, development, and operation of Blue One, a next-generation AI translation service for professionals.Corporate Website: https://yellowblue1.com Service Website: https://blue1.app

Blue One - AI Translation 2.0 Demo

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