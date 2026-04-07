ATTO Technology Ignites the Next Era of Media Connectivity at NAB Show 2026

ATTO FastFrame AIR - engineered for high-performance deployments where airflow is restricted and reliability is non-negotiable. ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 adapter Connectivity Matters

Delivering Sustained 8K Performance Through Intelligent Engineering and Rock-Solid Reliability

As production technology advances, people are realizing how important connectivity is to their workflows; it’s really the heartbeat of digital media production” — Tim Klein, President and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amherst, NY (April 7, 2026) – ATTO Technology , Inc., the trusted name in high-performance network and storage connectivity for over 35 years, is heading to NAB Show 2026 ready to redefine what’s possible in media production.Join ATTO in Las Vegas as they showcase the future of media storage, connectivity, and performance optimization. NAB Show is the premier global event for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry—bringing together creators, technologists, and business leaders to explore the tools, trends, and workflows shaping content production, distribution, and monetization.At Booth N1720, ATTO will debut and showcase several key technologies designed for the next generation of media production:• ATTO FastFrame™ AIR NICs: The debut of a new line of network interface cards, ATTO FastFrame AIR , engineered for the real-world demands of creative infrastructures. These cards deliver sustained blazing speeds while prioritizing airflow, thermal headroom, and rock-solid reliability—so studios get the performance they can actually count on, not just benchmark numbers.• Thunderbolt™ 5 & ATTO360™ Integration: A showcase of the ultimate workflow dream team: ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt 5 adapters paired with the latest evolution of ATTO360 Networking ( https://www.atto.com/products/software/atto360-networking-software ) and Storage ( https://www.atto.com/products/software/atto360-storage-software ) software. Flexible, high-bandwidth connectivity meets intuitive management in one elegant package, perfect for edit bays, mobile rigs, or anywhere creativity never slows down.• Modernized Archiving with XstreamCORE: ATTO XstreamCORE intelligent bridges make existing SAS storage shareable across Ethernet networks, extending equipment investments while unlocking fast, IP-native access for the entire team. IBM and Symply join ATTO in-booth to demonstrate how easy it is to modernize archival workflows and future-proof archives.“As production technology advances, people are realizing how important connectivity is to their workflows; it’s really the heartbeat of digital media production,” said Tim Klein, President and CEO of ATTO Technology. “At NAB Show 2026 we’re giving the industry exactly what it needs: solutions that don’t just keep up with the pace of creation—they accelerate it.”The ATTO booth will also feature a wide array of proven solutions, including ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Fibre Channel Quad HBAs ( https://www.atto.com/products/atto-celerity-fibre-channel-hbas ), ATTO ExpressSASSAS/SATA HBAs ( https://www.atto.com/products/sas-sata-host-bus-adapters ), and ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters ( https://www.atto.com/products/smart-nvme-switch-host-adapters ). Attendees can also learn about ATTO's deep partner ecosystem, with technology featured at partner booths including:AIC (N1158)Archiware (N1624)CineSys (N1117)Dell (N2629)Elements (N1717)OWC (N2373)Symply (N1616)Tuxera (N1660)XenData (W2811)And that’s just the start—stop by to see additional solutions, talk through your workflow goals with ATTO experts, and discover what’s next for performance, connectivity, and control at every stage of production.NAB Show 2026 runs April 18–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Schedule a personal meeting at www.atto.com/nab-show-2026 Follow ATTO on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world’s best end-to-end data delivery, management and storage solutions.

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