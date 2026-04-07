Deadline Approaching: New York Energy Brokers and Consultants Have Until April 30 to File Required Surety Bond

Non-compliant Energy Brokers and Consultants risk loss of New York Public Service Commission registration after April 30, 2026

“Too many businesses wait until the last minute. Missing the deadline means risking your PSC registration" ” — Michael Neschke

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than four weeks remaining, A1 Surety Bonds is urging New York State Energy Brokers and Energy Consultants to act immediately to meet the April 30, 2026 compliance deadline set by the New York Public Service Commission (PSC). Energy industry professionals who have not yet filed evidence of financial security with the Commission are at risk of registration denial, enforcement action, and the inability to legally conduct business in New York State.The deadline stems from revised regulations adopted by the PSC under Public Service Law § 66-t, which now allow a New York State Energy Broker and Energy Consultant Surety Bond to satisfy the financial accountability requirement for registered Energy Brokers and Consultants. The April 30 date is firm — and with registration renewals and new applications both affected, time is running out for businesses that have yet to secure their bond."We’ve been helping Energy Brokers and Consultants get bonded since these regulations were introduced, but we’re seeing too many businesses wait until the last minute,” said a spokesperson for A1 Surety Bonds. “April 30 is not a soft deadline. Missing it means risking your PSC registration — and we don’t want anyone caught off guard with three weeks to go.”What Is Required Before April 30?All entities registered or seeking registration as an Energy Broker or Energy Consultant with the New York PSC must post evidence of financial security in the following amounts:• Energy Brokers: $100,000 surety bond required• Energy Consultants: $50,000 surety bond required• Registered as both? Only a $100,000 bond is requiredConsequences of Missing the DeadlineEnergy Brokers and Consultants who fail to submit evidence of financial security by April 30, 2026 face serious regulatory consequences, including:• Denial or revocation of PSC registration• Regulatory enforcement actions and financial penalties• Inability to legally solicit or conduct energy business in New York• Reputational harm with clients and business partnersGet Bonded Before the Deadline. It Takes Less Than a DayA1 Surety Bonds offers a fast, hassle-free path to compliance for Energy Brokers and Consultants with time running short:• Simple online application — takes minutes to complete• Same-day underwriting response for qualifying applicants• Base rate of 1% for qualifying applicants• Bond issued and PSC-ready in less than one business dayDon’t wait. Apply now at: https://a1suretybonds.com/new-york/energy-broker-and-consultant-bond About A1 Surety BondsA1 Surety Bonds is a national surety bond provider specializing in commercial, court, and contract surety bonds across all 50 states. With a fully automated bonding platform, A1 Surety Bonds delivers fast approvals, competitive rates, and expert compliance support for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit a1suretybonds.com or call (800) 737-4880.

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