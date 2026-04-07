SDDOT to Host 2026 Construction Season Kick-Off Webinar for National Work Zone Awareness Week

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898



PIERRE, S.D. – National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is an annual awareness campaign held across the United States at the start of construction season to remind drivers to be attentive through work zones during the busy summer travel months. The official 2026 NWZAW theme is “Safe Actions Save Lives”. NWZAW will be observed with awareness events throughout the week of April 20-24, 2026.

“All drivers need to take personal responsibility to eliminate distractions and stay focused on the road,” said Secretary Joel Jundt, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). “NWZAW is a concerted effort by many to raise critical public awareness to help all drivers understand their role in keeping fellow motorists and roadway workers safe.”

In partnership with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota (AGC), SDDOT will host a resource webinar to help prepare travelers for the upcoming construction season.

SDDOT invites the media, fellow local and state agencies, and members of the public to join the 2026 Statewide Construction Season Kick-Off Webinar. This online event will highlight major highway projects planned across the state and provide information about the many tools available to make travel plans safely and efficiently.

2026 Statewide Construction Season Kick-Off Webinar:

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. (CT) / 1 p.m. (MT)

Zoom Registration Link: https://state-sd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n5mviTIgTpqn0GVLQa4slQ

The South Dakota Highway Patrol will provide insight into work zone enforcement including statewide initiatives like the “Move Over” Law. AGC will offer the contractor perspective regarding safety in active work zones. They will also share more information about their annual NWZAW billboard contest held with third graders throughout South Dakota to promote work zone safety awareness.

As part of NWZAW, everyone is encouraged to participate in Go Orange Day on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Demonstrate support for highway construction employees by wearing orange apparel and posting photos on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW, #Orange4Safety, #BuckleUpPhoneDown, or #SDDOT.

SDDOT also created construction-themed coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for young families and elementary classrooms to promote safety awareness. The materials are available to download at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/work-zone-awareness-week. On this site, find NWZAW informational facts along with SDDOT employee photos and awareness-building videos.

About NWZAW:

State departments of transportation, federal agencies, and other organizations participate each year in NWZAW to distribute public service announcements about work zone safety. Learn more about national efforts at http://www.nwzaw.org.

About the SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

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