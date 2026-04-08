Newport Beach Facial Plastic Surgeon Delves Into Most Common Reasons Behind Revision Rhinoplasty

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty remains one of the most intricate and personalized procedures requiring a blend of both aesthetic vision and functional precision. While many patients achieve satisfying results after their initial nose surgery, some patients may seek a secondary procedure known as revision rhinoplasty for a myriad of reasons. Acclaimed Newport Beach facial plastic surgeon Ali Sepehr, MD — lead clinician and Medical Director of OC Facial Plastic Surgery — sheds light on the most common reasons why patients pursue revision rhinoplasty, offering insight into both the challenges and opportunities associated with revision rhinoplasty.Revision rhinoplasty is typically performed when a patient is dissatisfied with the outcome of a previous nose surgery, whether due to cosmetic concerns, functional issues, or a combination of both. Aesthetic dissatisfaction remains one of the leading reasons why patients may seek revision, including concerns such as asymmetry, an unnatural nasal shape, irregular contours, or a result that does not harmonize with the rest of the facial features. In some cases, patients feel that their original goals were not fully understood or achieved by another plastic surgeon, leading them to pursue further refinement. This can occur due to communication gaps, misaligned expectations, lack of detailed planning, or insufficient discussion of potential limitations may lead to results that fall short of what a patient envisioned. In these cases, revision rhinoplasty offers an opportunity for a more thorough and collaborative approach, often involving advanced imaging, detailed analysis, and a clearer setting of objectives.Functional complications may also warrant revision rhinoplasty. Breathing difficulties can arise if the nasal structure is overly reduced or if internal support mechanisms, such as the nasal valves, are compromised during the initial surgery. Patients may experience chronic nasal obstruction, congestion, or difficulty breathing during exercise or sleep. Addressing these issues requires not only cosmetic expertise but also a deep understanding of nasal anatomy and airway function.Scar tissue formation and unpredictable healing responses can also necessitate revision procedures. The body’s healing process varies from person to person, and excessive scar tissue can distort the surgical outcome, leading to stiffness, irregularities, or deviation over time. Even when a patient’s original surgery is technically sound, these factors can influence the final appearance and function of the nose, prompting patients to seek correction.With regard to primary rhinoplasty, over-resection or under-resection of the nasal structures can also be a concern. In cases where too much cartilage or bone is removed by a less experienced plastic surgeon, patients may experience a collapsed or pinched appearance, often referred to as an “overdone” nose. Conversely, insufficient reduction may leave patients feeling their nose still appears too large or prominent. Revision rhinoplasty is a facial plastic surgery that aims to restore balance, often requiring grafting techniques using cartilage from the septum, ear, or rib to rebuild and support the nasal framework.In other situations, trauma or injury following an initial rhinoplasty may also result in the need for revision. Accidents, sports injuries, or even minor impacts can alter the surgical result, causing shifts in alignment or structural damage. In such cases, revision surgery focuses on both repairing the injury and preserving or enhancing the original aesthetic outcome.Ultimately, it’s important to note that revision rhinoplasty is typically more complex than primary rhinoplasty. The presence of scar tissue, altered anatomy, and limited available cartilage can present unique challenges. As such, patients are encouraged to seek out a highly experienced and board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has extensive experience in revision rhinoplasty. A high level of training, precision, and a tailored approach are essential to achieving successful outcomes.About Ali Sepehr, MDDr. Ali Sepehr is a double board-certified and fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon serving the aesthetic and reconstructive needs of patients in Newport Beach, Orange County, and surrounding areas. A specialist in procedures of the face, head, and neck, Dr. Sepehr is the Medical Director of OC Facial Plastic Surgery and pioneered techniques like the facelift with Lifelong Lift™ technique, as well as the RadiaLift. He is one of few plastic surgeons who have completed an exclusive fellowship program in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto and was invited to join the highly competitive Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He also belongs to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Sepehr is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sepehr and his practice, please visitorangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/ocfacialplastics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.orangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com/procedures/newport-beach-facial-plastic-surgeon-delves-into-most-common-reasons-behind-revision-rhinoplasty/ ###OC Facial Plastic Surgery - Ali Sepehr, MD360 San Miguel Drive, Suite 409Newport Beach, CA 92660Rosemont Media

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