HaloKinetic Expands into Healthcare, Names Chris Nackers to Lead Practice

HaloKinetic Logo (stacked) 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading ServiceNow partner HaloKinetic LLC has launched a dedicated healthcare practice, focusing on providers, payers, medical technology, and life sciences.

This expansion marks a deliberate step in HaloKinetic’s growth strategy. The firm has built its reputation by delivering high-accountability ServiceNow solutions in complex, highly regulated environments where both strategy and execution are critical. Healthcare is a clear extension of that model.

ServiceNow veteran Chris Nackers joins HaloKinetic to lead the practice. He brings deep experience across healthcare organizations and a strong track record in ServiceNow strategy and architecture.

“Healthcare isn’t a new idea for us. It’s been a strategic priority from the beginning,” said CEO Jon Klonsky. “This is about focus. We’re building a practice that applies the same standards we’re known for—clear accountability, disciplined execution, and teams that stay engaged beyond go-live. Chris brings the leadership and domain expertise to build something meaningful in this space.”

“Healthcare organizations need tech partners who understand their operational, regulatory, and clinical realities,” said Nackers. “HaloKinetic already delivers with consistency and ownership. We intend to take that model and drive outcomes that improve service reliability, strengthen foundations, or enable AI to reduce a team’s burden.”

Chief Revenue Officer Michael Maloney added, “We’re making a definitive move into healthcare. With Chris leading the practice, and with capabilities like HK360 and our AI-driven solutions, we’re well positioned to help organizations get more from their ServiceNow investment.”

HaloKinetic will share additional details on its healthcare offerings in the coming weeks and plans to meet with clients, prospects, and partners at Knowledge 2026, ServiceNow’s flagship conference.

For more information, contact Michael Maloney at mmaloney@halokinetic.com.

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