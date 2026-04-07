Redefyne Moving & Storage Stands Ready to Serve Portland's Growing Wave of New Arrivals

As Oregon Tops the Nation for Inbound Moves, Portland's Trusted Local Mover Is the Partner Every Family, Professional, and Business Needs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PORTLAND, OR — As Oregon claims its place at the top of the nation's inbound migration rankings, Redefyne Moving & Storage is proud to serve as Portland's go-to moving and storage partner for every resident, family, and business navigating the City of Roses. Located at 555 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Suite 105, Portland, OR 97214, Redefyne has been redefining what it means to relocate in the Pacific Northwest since 2010 — and today, with more people choosing Oregon than ever before, the company's mission has never been more relevant.Oregon Is the Nation's Top Destination — and Portland Is at the Center of ItThe numbers tell a compelling story: for the first time in nearly 50 years, Oregon ranked first in the entire country for inbound moves in 2025, according to United Van Lines' 49th Annual National Movers Study. Nearly 65% of all Oregon-related moves tracked by the study were inbound, with California alone accounting for 22% of new arrivals, followed by Colorado, Washington, Texas, and Montana. Notably, nearly half of those inbound movers reported annual incomes of $150,000 or more — reflecting a highly skilled, professionally driven population choosing Oregon as their next home.Portland sits at the heart of this momentum. The city's population, which had declined between 2020 and 2023, has now reversed course and is growing once more. Portland's tech sector — anchored by global brands like Nike, Intel, and a thriving ecosystem of startups that have earned the city its "Silicon Forest" nickname — added over 5,000 new jobs in 2024. Oregon Health & Science University has broken ground on a $650 million hospital expansion projected to create 3,000 new jobs upon its 2026 opening. The region's median home price of $520,000 positions Portland as a significantly more affordable alternative to Seattle and San Francisco, making it an increasingly attractive destination for high-earning professionals seeking both quality of life and financial value. Portland Movers Built for Portland's PaceFounded in 2010 by Aaron Schaller — who started the company with little more than moving pads, a furniture dolly, and a commitment to honest, fair service — Redefyne Moving & Storage has spent over a decade building a reputation as the most trusted name among Portland movers. What began as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company with a professional team, a state-of-the-art climate-controlled storage facility in Clackamas, and a track record of five-star reviews from Portland residents who know the difference between a company that cuts corners and one that genuinely cares.Redefyne's service portfolio is designed to meet every relocation need the Portland market demands:Local Residential Moving — Careful, efficient household moves across Portland and surrounding communities including Beaverton, Tigard, Gresham, Happy Valley, and TualatinLong-Distance Moving — Trusted transport for moves from Portland to anywhere in the country, handled by experienced Portland movers who know how to protect what matters mostCommercial & Office Moving — Business relocations executed with minimal disruption, from downtown high-rises to suburban office parksPacking & Unpacking Services — Professional packing using high-quality materials, so every item arrives at its destination exactly as it leftClimate-Controlled Storage — Secure, PIN-code-accessed units with 24/7 surveillance and police-monitored alarms at the company's Clackamas warehouse facilityApartment Moving — Specialized expertise in navigating Portland's unique urban living environments, from tight stairwells to high-rise service elevatorsLoading & Unloading — Flexible labor services for customers who need a skilled hand without a full-service package"Because the act of relocating is such a big change in a person's story, it is an honor to be part of this new chapter and help in any way we can. Portland is a special city, and every person who chooses to make it their home deserves a move that starts on the right foot."— Aaron Schaller, Founder & Owner, Redefyne Moving & StoragePortland's Mover. Portland's Neighbor.With Oregon now leading the nation in attracting new residents, the demand for experienced, reliable Portland movers has never been stronger. Redefyne Moving & Storage brings the local knowledge, professional training, and personal commitment that no national chain can replicate. From the Pearl District to Sellwood, from Beaverton to Clackamas, Redefyne is the team that Portland trusts to move forward — affordably, carefully, and with the kind of service that turns a stressful day into a fresh start.To request a free, no-obligation moving estimate, call (503) 960-0544 or visit www.redefynemoving.com About Redefyne Moving & StorageRedefyne Moving & Storage is a locally owned and operated full-service moving and storage company founded in 2010 and based in Portland, Oregon. Founded by Aaron Schaller, the company provides residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services, along with professional packing, loading and unloading, and secure climate-controlled storage at its Clackamas, Oregon facility. Redefyne serves the greater Portland metro area including Beaverton, Tigard, Gresham, Happy Valley, Tualatin, and Hillsboro.Media ContactRedefyne Moving & Storage555 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Suite 105, Portland, OR 97214Phone: (503) 960-0544Email: info@redefynemoving.comWebsite: www.redefynemoving.com

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