BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH WEEK OFFERS OPPORTUNITY TO SHED LIGHT ON DISPARITIES IN FIBROID CARE

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Black Women Seven Times as Likely to Have Surgery, Twice as Likely to Undergo Hysterectomy

Black women should not have to suffer because they think they only have invasive, surgical options. I encourage them to ask about medically proven alternatives to surgery like UFE.” — Dr. Philip A. Adler

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black women are at greater risk for developing uterine fibroids than white women and often suffer more severe symptoms, including pain and heavy bleeding.

Moreover, Black women are seven times as likely to have surgery and twice as likely to undergo a hysterectomy to treat fibroids as white women even though minimally invasive, nonsurgical options exist, according to the National Institutes of Health

Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17), founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, offers an opportunity to shed light on disparities in care for uterine fibroids and empower Black women to ask their doctors about all their treatment options before undergoing surgery.

“An estimated 80 percent of Black women experience uterine fibroids before age 50 and too often, they’re told their only definitive treatment option is surgery,” said Dr. Philip A. Adler, medical director of Emage Fibroid Centers — Detroit. “However, most fibroids can be treated using a minimally invasive approach that enables women to avoid surgery and preserve their fertility.”

A board certified interventional radiologist, Adler specializes in an image-guided procedure called uterine fibroid embolization or UFE, which is performed through a tiny nick in the skin, usually at the groin.

During UFE, tiny particles are introduced through a catheter into the blood vessels that feed the fibroids. This blocks the blood flow to the fibroids, causing them to shrink and eventually disappear.

Uterine fibroid embolization is a well-established, safe and effective approach to fibroid treatment with a lower complication rate and a quicker recovery time than surgery.

The procedure is performed while the patient is under light sedation, avoiding the risks of general anesthesia. Patients return home the same day, and symptoms normally begin to resolve within a week.

Though UFE is a proven treatment for uterine fibroids, it remains a secret to many. In fact, a 2024 survey found that less than half of women with symptomatic fibroids were even aware UFE existed.

Adler and Emage aim to change that. By bringing modern fibroid care into community-based and outpatient settings, they are making UFE accessible to both patients and referring physicians, helping to ensure it becomes a standard part of the conversation about fibroid treatment.

“Black women should not have to suffer because they think they only have invasive, surgical options,” Adler said. “They deserve access to high-quality, less invasive care, and when it comes to finding relief from fibroids, I encourage them to ask about medically proven alternatives to surgery like UFE.”

About Emage Fibroid Centers

Emage Fibroid Centers is dedicated to improving the lives of women experiencing symptomatic uterine fibroids through advanced, minimally invasive treatment options. By combining clinical expertise with compassionate care, Emage aims to help women find relief and regain their quality of life. Emage provides expert outpatient care in a comfortable, patient-centered environment and is dedicated to expanding awareness of non-surgical fibroid treatment options and empowering women with the information they need to make confident decisions about their health.

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