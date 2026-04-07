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The 2026 New York International Auto Show is Bigger Than Ever – and so are SUVs

Get the Latest Consumer Trends from One of the Year’s Most Anticipated Reveals

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 125 years, the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) has been driving the trends that shape the industry and our driveways. From the newest models to cutting-edge technology, the 2026 show highlights the best in the world of automotive.

Automotive Industry Expert, Brian Moody, shares everything you need to know, including the latest consumer trends. Volkswagen revealed the redesigned 2027 Atlas at this year’s New York International Auto Show. The interior has premium features like available Nappa leather and massaging seats.

The VW Atlas’ signature lighting includes available cross-body lighting, illuminated logos front and back, dynamic turn signals and illuminated handles. The updated 2.0-liter EA888 EVO5 turbocharged engine delivers improved fuel economy and makes this the most powerful Atlas ever.

For more information, please visit https://www.VW.com

Jessica Arntson
Volkswagen
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The 2026 New York International Auto Show is Bigger Than Ever – and so are SUVs

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology


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