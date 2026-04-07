Thermic Fluids Market Surges to Reach $16.33 Billion by 2036 at 3.0% CAGR with ExxonMobil, Shell, Dow, HPCL, Clariant AG

Thermic Fluids Market is segmented by Product (Aromatic, Silicone-Based, Mineral Oils, Glycol-Based), Application and Region. Forecast for 2026 to 2036.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global thermic fluids market is valued at USD 11.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.15 billion in 2026, expanding to USD 16.33 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 3.0%.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11759 The market reflects steady, process-industry-driven growth, supported by increasing demand for efficient heat transfer solutions across chemical processing, oil & gas, food processing, and renewable energy systems.Executive Summary: Market DynamicsThermic fluids (heat transfer fluids) are critical in temperature-controlled industrial systems, enabling:• Uniform heat distribution• Energy efficiency• Process stability👉 A key structural shift is underway:Procurement is transitioning from commodity-grade mineral oils to high-performance synthetic and specialty fluids, driven by tighter thermal stability, oxidation resistance, and lifecycle efficiency requirements.Key Market Segments & Share AnalysisBy Type• Mineral Oil-based Thermic Fluids – ~58% share (dominant)• Synthetic Fluids (Silicone, Aromatic) – fastest growing• Glycol-based FluidsMineral oils dominate due to:• Cost-effectiveness• Wide industrial usageSynthetic fluids are gaining share due to:• Higher thermal stability• Longer operational lifeBy Application• Chemical Processing – ~34% share (largest segment)• Oil & Gas• Food & Beverage• Pharmaceuticals• Renewable Energy (Solar Thermal)Chemical processing leads due to:• Continuous heating requirements• High-temperature operationsBy End Use• Industrial manufacturing plants• Refineries and petrochemical units• Food processing facilities• Renewable energy installationsDemand Drivers & Growth Catalysts1. Expansion of Process IndustriesGrowth in:• Chemicals• Petrochemicals• Pharmaceuticalsis driving demand for efficient heat transfer systems.2. Rising Focus on Energy EfficiencyIndustries are adopting thermic fluids to:• Reduce energy consumption• Improve thermal efficiency3. Growth in Renewable Energy (Solar Thermal Systems)Thermic fluids are essential in:• Concentrated solar power (CSP) plants• Thermal energy storage systems4. Increasing Demand for High-Temperature ApplicationsAdvanced fluids enable:• Stable performance at elevated temperatures• Reduced maintenance cycles5. Replacement of Steam-based Heating SystemsIndustries are shifting toward:• Closed-loop thermic fluid systemsfor improved safety and efficiencySupply Chain & Value Chain (Who Supplies Whom)Upstream (Raw Materials):• Base oil producers• Chemical intermediates manufacturersMidstream (Thermic Fluid Manufacturers):• Eastman Chemical Company• ExxonMobil• Shell plc• Dow• ParathermThese companies produce:• Mineral-based thermic oils• Synthetic heat transfer fluids• Specialty high-temperature fluidsDownstream (End Users):• Chemical and petrochemical plants• Food and beverage processors• Pharmaceutical manufacturers• Renewable energy operators👉 Key Insight: The supply chain is evolving toward performance-based contracts, where fluid lifespan, oxidation stability, and maintenance cycles determine supplier selection.Pricing Trends & Margin Outlook• Pricing influenced by:o Crude oil and base oil costso Additive technologieso Performance specifications• Premium pricing for:o Synthetic and specialty fluidso High-temperature and long-life formulations👉 Trend: Shift toward total lifecycle cost optimization, rather than upfront pricing.Competitive LandscapeThe thermic fluids market is moderately consolidated, with strong participation from global chemical and energy companies.Key Players:• Eastman Chemical Company• ExxonMobil• Shell plc• Dow• Paratherm• Global Heat Transfer Ltd.Competitive Strategies:• Development of high-performance synthetic fluids• Expansion in renewable energy applications• Focus on extended fluid life and reduced maintenance• Strengthening global distribution networksRegional AnalysisAsia-Pacific (Dominant Region)• Driven by:o Industrial expansiono Chemical manufacturing growth• China and India lead demandNorth America• Growth supported by:o Oil & gas industryo Advanced manufacturingEurope• Focus on:o Energy efficiencyo Renewable energy adoptionKey Trends Shaping the Market• Shift Toward Synthetic and High-Performance Fluids• Integration with Renewable Energy Systems• Focus on Energy Efficiency and Process Optimization• Adoption of Closed-Loop Heating Systems• Innovation in Long-Life and Eco-Friendly FluidsRisks & Challenge• Volatility in crude oil prices• Environmental and regulatory constraints• High cost of synthetic fluids• Competition from alternative heating technologiesInvestment Opportunities• Development of bio-based and eco-friendly thermic fluids• Expansion in solar thermal and renewable energy systems• Advanced high-temperature fluid technologies• Growth in emerging industrial markets• Digital monitoring and predictive maintenance solutionsFuture OutlookThe thermic fluids market is transitioning toward a performance-driven and efficiency-focused industry, where advanced materials and sustainability will define competitive advantage.By 2036:• Synthetic fluids will gain greater adoption• Renewable energy applications will expand• Lifecycle efficiency will become a key procurement factorBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/thermic-fluids-market For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/11759 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@factmr.comRelated Fact.MR Reports:Demand for Thermic Fluids in UK: https://www.factmr.com/report/united-kingdom-thermic-fluids-market Fracking Fluids and Chemicals Industry Analysis in the UK: https://www.factmr.com/report/united-kingdom-fracking-fluids-and-chemicals-industry-analysis Fracking Fluids and Chemicals Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/493/fracking-fluid-market Grinding Fluids Market : https://www.factmr.com/report/grinding-fluids-market About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 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