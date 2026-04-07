Palmetto Moon Celebrates Grand Opening at Cordova Mall on May 2

Grand Openings are full of energy and excitement—from reconnecting with loyal customers to welcoming new faces. We look forward to becoming a go-to shopping destination for both locals and visitors.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is gearing up to celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Gulf Coast location at Cordova Mall (5100 N 9th Ave, Suite B201, Pensacola, FL 32504) with a full day of festivities on May 2, 2026, inviting the community to experience the brand’s signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience.The Pensacola store continues Palmetto Moon’s growing presence along Florida’s Gulf Coast, following recent openings in Destin and Panama City Beach. As the brand expands throughout the region, this location brings its unique mix of apparel, gifts, and everyday favorites to another vibrant coastal community.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and carefully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family featuring apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, accessories, and more.The Grand Opening Celebration will be an all-day event filled with exclusive offers, giveaways, and exciting in-store experiences. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and guests can enjoy spin-to-win prizes every 30 minutes throughout the day. Hourly grand prize drawings will feature sought-after items including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. Later in the afternoon, the celebration continues with sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration.“We’re thrilled to bring Palmetto Moon to Pensacola,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Grand Openings are full of energy and excitement—from reconnecting with loyal customers to welcoming new faces. We look forward to becoming a go-to shopping destination for both locals and visitors.”Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy, FP Movement, Old Row, Turtlebox, Rainbow Sandals, and Chubbies, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The store will also feature a limited selection of collegiate styles alongside its wide assortment of lifestyle apparel and accessories.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions and is seeking enthusiastic team members passionate about customer service and community connection. To apply visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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