First Responders to Run 200 Miles Across Southern California in Support of Mental Health and Wellness

A team of first responders and supporters will take on a grueling 200-mile relay across Southern California this month-in the hopes of serving those who serve.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team of first responders and supporters will take on a grueling 200-mile relay across Southern California this month. The twist? It’s not for medals, but for a mission.The First Responder Health Foundation is participating in the Ragnar Road SoCal relay, running from San Diego to Huntington Beach to raise awareness and critical funding for mental and behavioral health services for first responders and their families. The effort brings together athletes, public safety professionals, and community members to support those who are often the first to help others but the last to ask for help themselves.Turning Miles Into MeaningThe Ragnar Relay is a continuous, team-based endurance race covering approximately 200 miles over two days. For this team, the miles represent something deeper: access to life-changing care.Funds raised through the event will directly support mental and behavioral health services for first responders and their families, including counseling, trauma treatment, resilience workshops, wellness retreats, and emerging therapies for PTSD.“Every mile we run helps remove barriers to mental health care for those who serve our communities every day,” Joel Edwards, the CEO of First Responder Wellness in Newport Beach shares.A Growing Movement in Southern CaliforniaThis marks another year of participation for the First Responder Health Foundation, which has already made a measurable impact through its programs and participation in past Ragnar Races. To date, the organization has:Supported 100+ first responders through retreats and workshopsProvided financial assistance and copays for behavioral health treatmentFunded innovative PTSD interventions such as the stellate ganglion blockDelivered culturally competent counseling hours to those in needThe Ragnar SoCal event itself highlights the unique landscape of the region, with teams traversing coastal highways, mountain terrain, and urban corridors that mirror the diverse communities first responders serve every day.Why It MattersFirst responders—including law enforcement, firefighters, dispatch, EMTs and more—face repeated exposure to trauma and high-stress environments, making access to mental and behavioral health services for first responders and their families essential. Yet stigma, cost, and lack of specialized resources often prevent many from seeking help. The First Responder Health Foundation aims to change that one mile at a time.Community Invited to SupportThe public is encouraged to get involved by donating, sponsoring, or helping spread awareness through social media. Contributions directly fund care and services that can make a life-saving difference.“Suit up. Show up. Join the mission,” the organization urges, calling on the community to help stand for those who serve.

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