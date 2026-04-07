Lean Solutions Group Brings Its Proven, AI-driven and Expert-led Operations Model to Transform the Automotive Sector

Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer of Lean Solutions Group

Integrated Approach Combines AI Automation, Embedded Expertise, and Tech-Enabled Talent, Targeting Execution Across OEM, Supplier, and Aftermarket Ecosystems

The challenge in automotive isn’t access to AI — it’s making it work across highly interconnected systems.” — Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer of Lean Solutions Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-powered business solutions, today announced the expansion of its AI-driven operations model into the automotive and automotive aftercare sectors — helping organizations move beyond fragmented AI initiatives to scalable, execution-focused outcomes.Despite significant investment in AI, the automotive sector continues to face challenges translating those investments into measurable impact on operations. Recent research from S&P Global Market Intelligence found that as many as 42 percent of organizations in the industry have abandoned most of their AI initiatives, underscoring a growing gap between AI ambition and real-world success.In automotive, that gap is amplified by legacy systems, multi-tier supplier dependencies, and the need for real-time coordination across production, inventory, and customer demand.LSG addresses this challenge by extending its execution-focused model — proven in transportation, logistics, and supply chain — into core automotive workflows, including:• Supplier sourcing and procurement orchestration• Production and inventory planning alignment• Parts distribution and aftermarket fulfilment• Warranty, claims, and service lifecycle operations• Dealer and customer experience management• Automotive aftercare servicesBy embedding AI directly into these workflows, LSG enables organizations to move from siloed pilots to integrated, production-scale execution.“The challenge in automotive isn’t access to AI — it’s making it work across highly interconnected systems,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer of LSG. “Without deep domain alignment across supply chain, production, and service operations, even advanced AI initiatives stall. Our model embeds intelligence directly into those environments — where decisions are made and value is realized.”The result is a shift from reactive operations to predictive, execution-driven systems with human oversight built in.At the core of LSG’s approach is its proprietary LeanTek AI platform, including LeanTek Connect and LeanTek AgentEdge. The platform orchestrates intelligent agents directly within client workflows — transforming AI from disconnected pilots into production-ready execution. From customer experience to supply chain coordination and back-office operations, LeanTek enables real-time decision-making, workflow automation, and continuous optimization with human oversight built in.LSG further differentiates its approach by integrating AI automation, embedded automotive expertise, and tech-enabled talent directly into operational processes. Rather than treating AI as a standalone layer, LSG creates expert-in-the-loop systems capable of scaling across complex, multi-enterprise environments.Building on its deep roots in supply chain–intensive industries, LSG’s expansion into automotive is reinforced by growing traction in adjacent segments, including its recent partnership with CarParts.com, where LSG is supporting AI-enabled sourcing, fulfilment, and customer operations at scale.“What we’re seeing across industries, including automotive, is a clear shift from AI experimentation to execution,” Quijano added. “Organizations don’t need more pilots that may or may not produce positive results over time — they need solutions that will work now inside their operations. That means combining AI with real human expertise and embedding it directly into workflows where it can drive consistent, repeatable results.”As automotive organizations navigate increasing operational complexity, cost pressures, and rising customer expectations, LSG provides a clear path forward — helping companies transform AI from a cost center into a performance driver.About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 11,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible.

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