Altivera Medical Announces TRICARE Lifts Zynex Payment Suspension

Reinstatement Expands Access to Rehabilitation Products for Service Members

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altivera Medical Holdings LLC, a MedTech company focused on non-invasive technologies for pain management, rehabilitation, and recovery, today announced the Defense Health Agency (DHA) has lifted the temporary payment suspension of TRICARE claims for Zynex Medical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altivera . The reinstatement, effective March 31, 2026, expands rehabilitation opportunities for U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.“This renewed relationship with TRICARE is a direct result of the steps that the Altivera leadership team has taken to regain the trust of our regulators and rebuild every part of the Zynex compliance program,” said Steven Dyson, Chief Executive Officer of Altivera Medical. “Our team has worked tirelessly to earn the trust and partnership of DHA and other government agencies. This resolution offers a fresh start, giving Altivera an opportunity to gain public confidence in our products, our unwavering commitment to compliance, and our role as a valuable partner to patients, clinicians, and industry leaders alike.”TRICARE, the healthcare program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their family members around the world, previously suspended payments to Zynex. The company continued to serve and support TRICARE patients during the pendency of the payment suspension and administrative review. DHA’s decision to lift the temporary payment suspension and conclude its review of the company follows the successful resolution of investigations into Zynex’s past business practices.“Service members and veterans dedicate their lives to our nation,” said Kurt Hudson, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “It is with great pride that Altivera Medical supports these individuals—many of whom are treating service-related injuries—by harnessing Zynex’s portfolio of pain management, rehabilitation, and recovery products.”Mr. Dyson concluded, “The recent resolution between Zynex and the U.S. Department of Justice, along with the continued delivery on our promises, provided DHA with the necessary validation that we have overhauled our order-to-cash processes, revised our billing practices, and implemented a rigorous corporate compliance program. Now, under new ownership, we will expand TRICARE members’ access to rehabilitation products and help advance recovery for more patients.”About Altivera MedicalAltivera Medical delivers innovative technologies to advance patient recovery—reducing pain, restoring function, and optimizing outcomes. Through clinically proven electrotherapy, monitoring, and rehabilitation technologies, Altivera supports patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems with dependable solutions designed to elevate performance and advance recovery. All products and services are provided by Zynex, Medical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altivera. For additional information, visit www.AltiveraMedical.com

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