Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of hottest new fiction and nonfiction to read this month

Through Our Own Wrong Eyes by Florence D'Angelo Dark Data by Lee Gemmill Whispers of Hope by Pamela J. Pearsall

April showers make May's flowers, and a great time to read a book from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of hottest new books to read this April.

Springtime is officially here. Time to curl up with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of exciting hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this April.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Farthest Reach by Dr. Robert Wheeler, PhD contemplates the meaning of life and why we are here, exploring the farthest reaches of human thinking in this stirring philosophy book. Ontosscience—979-8234012913.

Loyalty and power meet obsession, in Rebecca Thompson's, The Fall of Gold: (Book One) Baron and Nash Series. A mafia leader falls headfirst for a headstrong baker, who becomes the object of his desire. She will be his. COMING SOON.

Bastard Soldier, Earnest Medic by Michael Plotkowski is a raw, darkly funny memoir that follows Joe’s unlikely transformation from a wayward teenager to soldier in this great read. Murphy Road Books, 9798993814377

Michael T. Ribble, author of the riveting and adventurous Lieutenant Jacob Starke sea novels, pens a riveting new addition to the brilliant Victorian era navy series with, “Lieutenant Jacob Starke at War.”

G.V. Jones's Reinventing You: Unlock Your Potential takes the reader on a transformative journey in an essential guide to career reinvention. Designed to inspire and empower, focusing on adaptability, goal setting, and personal branding. True Rich Publishing, 9798218922696

Sitting by the Windowsill of Life with a Spiritual Friend by A.M. Britwell, shares poetry inspired by the philosophy of an esteemed musician and philosopher from one of the most famous and renowned rock bands in the world. Granali Publishing, 9798993988207

Undraye P. Howard PhD. and Loretta A Howard, PhD, offer a deeper look at how great leaders adapt and thrive when everything around them is up in the air in their self-improvement book, Is This the Way it is Supposed to Be? Wisdom Bearer Publishing—9798994744505.

Empathy Rising by Parish Jefferson, PhD offers a: Practical Guide for Bridging Divides and Rebuilding Connection in this powerful self-help journey. Inclusive Edge Press—979-8995410201, 979-8995410218

Nick and Gwen find themselves on the run amid international intrigue, conspiracy, and shadowy government agents, while in possession of "The Document" in Scott Franz's, Patriots of the King's Table. COMING SOON.

The Adventures of Chip and Grandpa Chipmunk by Edward Kenny is a charming children's book that follows a pair of chipmunks as they search for delicious berries. Bluebird Publishing—979-8985998771

In Dennis Roumm's thrilling spiritual fiction, Psalm of Grace, a young shopkeeper's soul is on the line when evil forces conspire to trick her into willingly crossing the threshold into hell. Rocinante Press—979-8991418133

A Reluctant Desperado by Jerry B. Sanders is a dark 1800s western about a young boy with troubling "luck" determined to overcome poverty and the many challenges life has thrown at him. Leaves and Streams Books—9798999434920

Through Our Own Wrong Eyes by Florence D'Angelo tells the story of a couple's troubled, post-depression era relationship through a journal spanning 40 years. Perseverance meets redemption, in this powerful story by Florence D'Angelo. Independent Thinking Press—9798985658248

The Tide Still Comes by Faith Droessler offers a beautiful collection of poems featuring struggle, the act of continuing, and the importance of perseverant joy. Mount Louretta Publishing—9798995183402

In Albanian Downfall, by Shefqet Meko, a young journalist is torn between loyalty to his ideals and the suffocating grip of communism in this riveting social thriller. Arbjon Press—979-8995391906

When a seventy-year-old unidentified serial killer comes out of retirement, an investigator's evidence reveals he may be someone close to her, Dark Data by Lee Gemmill. COMING SOON.

Bullheaded for Success by Dale Strobach is an upbeat self-help book designed to help readers create their own successes now, rather than waiting until it’s too late. COMING SOON.

In Steve McKain's Forgotten Trail (a Redemption Trail sequel), two deputy cowboys in the late 1800s, find themselves chasing desperados through the Texas Hill Country where they encounter a rebel army preparing a return to the battlefield. COMING SOON.

In Whispers of Hope, Pamela J. Pearsall blends humor, heart, and lived experience to help caregivers, educators, or anyone supporting a child from hard places make sense of behaviors that often feel impossible. Values Count Press—9798995053606

A Repository of Joseph Smith's stories, Volume I and II by Ronald Miller, offers a comprehensive chronicle of the LDS founder's life story. 9798994735220, 9798994735206.

A young boy sails his paper boat on the ocean, in this gentle, beautifully illustrated children's book about the currents of life, love, and healing, in The Little Paper Boat by Mattox Lo. COMING SOON.

In Get Maggie, by Larry Weindruch and Richard Yach, a rebellious daughter goes on the run with money stolen from the mafia leaving two suspended police detectives in a desperate race to find her in this exciting follow-up to Nicky V: A Chicago Crime Story, series. Duffel Bag Press—9798218819088

Michael King insightfully explores human nature through the lens of nature, evolution, and psychology, in Embedded: An Overview of Nature's Influence on Humanity, HumanIvy Publishing—979-8295744433

In Omega Rose (Omega Rose Trilogy) by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller. Coin Perdue Press, 979-8993325804

There's a spooky conspiracy afoot, in R.L Gemmill's Doomsday: Book I and II. A teenage telepath and her gifted brothers must prove an evil businessman, and other wicked forces are planning humanity's extinction. Cottingham McMasters Publishing House LLC, 978-1958019177,

In B.G. Ridge's intriguing fantasy adventure, Sins of Ei8ht: A hero must betray his morals when he is tasked with stopping a dark chaotic army. Os3 Publications, 979-8-9912608-1-7

Former Wisconsin Badger basketball champion and coach, Freddie Owens, shares his inspiring journey in Echoes of Stark Park to championship in his uplifting and inspiring memoir. Legacy Pathway Press, 9798218837327

Shame on Them: Surviving my Childhood by Bart Bondeson, shares a story of abuse and survival of extremes, in this gripping story. COMING SOON.

Norm Yerke releases his second book, The Life of Jesus, presenting Gospel narrative in a clear, chronological, and accessible way for modern readers in this inspirational and informative book.

In One Chance by James Chamberlain, a man down on his luck is given a second chance when a mysterious portal opens, rescuing him in a time of need in this fantasy adventure. Johazi Books, 9798993531601

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