Chanda Center for Health to Host 21st Big Event ‘Garden Party’ Celebrating Community, Care, and Impact

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chanda Center for Health will host its 21st annual Big Event fundraiser on May 21st, bringing together supporters, community leaders, and advocates to celebrate more than two decades of advancing accessible healthcare for individuals living with long-term physical disabilities.Held in the spirit of growth and renewal, this year’s theme, “Growing Garden,” reflects the organization’s lasting impact over the past 21 years and the continued expansion of its mission to provide integrative, disability-competent healthcare. Participants, volunteers, donors, family, and friends will celebrate the roots the Chanda Center has nurtured over the last two decades and the new growth ahead. Like a garden, the Center’s mission thrives when tended with care, and the presence of its supporters cultivates hope, resilience, and movement for all.At nine years old, Founder and Senior Development Director Chanda Hinton’s life changed forever after a spinal cord injury left her paralyzed. Utilizing integrative and complementary therapies to not only improve but save her life, Chanda recognized the overwhelming need to create a space where individuals living with long-term physical disabilities can create their own healthcare path, live independently, and be active members in the community.“For over two decades, our community, supporters, donors, and volunteers have continued to support the Chanda Center for Health’s mission with pride and passion. It never ceases to amaze me how many individuals continue to show up for our cause allowing the Chanda Center to grow and flourish. This year, we are honored to be surrounded by our fiercest supporters as we nurture, care, and grow our mission for many years to come,” said Hinton.The Garden Party will feature an evening of community, connection, and celebration while raising critical support for the Chanda Center’s programs, which provide integrative healthcare services including acupuncture, chiropractic care, massage therapy, physical therapy, behavioral health, and primary care for participants in a fully accessible setting.Donations raised during the event will support ongoing services and programs for participants, in addition to supporting the Center’s capital campaign. The “Let’s Build…Again” capital campaign will expand services, treatment rooms, and create a state-of-the-art adaptive gym—ensuring movement is accessible for every Coloradan living with long-term physical disabilities.Over the past two decades, the Chanda Center has become a national model for integrative, disability-competent care, serving hundreds of Coloradans each year and delivering thousands of treatments that help participants improve their health outcomes and quality of life.The 2026 Big Event Gala will be held on Thursday, May 21st from 5:30pm-9:00pm at ReelWorks Denver. For more information and tickets visit, https://events.readysetauction.com/chandacenter/bigevent2026 . To learn more about The Chanda Center for Health, visit https://chandacenter.org About The Chanda Center for HealthThe Chanda Center for Health’s mission is to deliver, advocate & educate for integrative therapy and other complementary services to reduce health disparities and costs by improving health equity and outcomes for individuals with physical disabilities through the support of donors, grants, special events and community partners. In addition to providing direct services, the Chanda Center for Health is an advocate organization that assesses healthcare barriers for persons with disabilities through systemic policy changes and/or improvements.

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