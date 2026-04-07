Governor Mills Announces Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso to Step Down

Governor Janet Mills announced today that Judy Camuso, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW), will step down at the end of the month after nearly two decades of service to Maine people.

Upon her confirmation in 2019, Camuso became the first woman to lead MDIFW. Since that time, she has strengthened partnerships with hunters, anglers, conservationists, and outdoor recreation businesses while advancing the department's mission to conserve Maine's natural resources and expand opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.

"Commissioner Camuso is a consummate outdoorswoman, and a trusted advisor, friend, and a valued partner in my administration," said Governor Janet Mills. "I thank her for her years of dedicated service to Maine people and for her work to protect and strengthen our outdoor heritage -- and I look forward to more fishing adventures together in the years ahead."

"Serving the people of Maine and our Governor as Commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has been a true honor -- an opportunity I will long cherish. I am deeply grateful to Governor Mills, our staff, and our many partners for their support and collaboration," said Commissioner Camuso. "Together, we expanded opportunities for hunters and anglers, conserved tens of thousands of acres for public access and fish and wildlife habitat and strengthened Maine's outdoor recreational economy."

As MDIFW Commissioner, Camuso energized the agency through an employee-driven strategic plan and a hands-on, collaborative approach with staff and partners that helped drive a period of unprecedented growth in outdoor participation and expanded opportunities for those who enjoy Maine's outdoors.

Under Camuso's tenure, fishing and hunting license sales climbed to historic levels, with fishing licenses increasing by 9 percent and hunting licenses increasing by 10 percent. The department also expanded public access to the outdoors, conserved more than 30,000 acres of land for recreation and habitat -- including nearly 8,000 acres of deer wintering areas -- and added 20 new boating access sites. Hunters and anglers benefited from expanded opportunities, including additional youth hunting days, increased deer and moose permits, and more ice fishing waters in northern Maine.

"I enjoyed working with Judy and her team for the eight years she has been commissioner. Together, we have been able to accomplish a number of key initiatives to protect and enhance Maine's fish and wildlife, while also getting more people involved in Maine's outdoor traditions," said David Trahan, Executive Director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine. "Her support has allowed us to further protect Maine's deer population through purchasing and protecting deer wintering areas, we have improved Maine's fish hatcheries and established and grown SAM's Outdoor Education Center. Her energy and enthusiasm combined with her passion for Maine's fish and wildlife has been instrumental in protecting Maine's wildlife and getting more people to enjoy Maine's outdoors."

"Commissioner Camuso has been a passionate advocate for Maine's fish and wildlife and a friend of Maine sportsmen and women throughout her time as Commissioner. I have always appreciated her honesty, willingness to be collaborative, and dedication to always putting our natural resources first," said James Cote, Executive Director of the Maine Professional Guides Association. "She has built lasting and meaningful relationships with Maine's sportsmen community that have fostered constructive policy discussions on issues ranging from bears to brook trout to recreational access. Under her leadership, the Department is more accessible and communicative with its constituents than ever. I wish her only the best in her next chapter."

MDIFW also completed some of its most ambitious infrastructure projects under Camuso. Utilizing $29 million from Governor Mills' Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, MDIFW revitalized two fish hatcheries and opened a new state-of-the-art shooting range in Fryeburg. Construction continues on MDIFW's new headquarters, slated to open in summer 2027, as well as a new visitor center and administrative offices.

Camuso prioritized efforts to modernize communication with Maine people. Today, MDIFW's digital and social media platforms reach millions of people, with more than 180,000 followers statewide. Her leadership garnered national attention, with her peers selecting her to serve as the 2024-2025 President of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies -- the first commissioner from Maine to hold the role in the association's 122-year history.

As Commissioner of MDIFW, Camuso also sat on the boards of the Baxter State Park Authority and the Lands for Maine's Future program. The Land for Maine's Future program is the primary vehicle for conserving natural areas, farmland, public access and working waterfronts in Maine. For the past year at LMF, Camuso served as the chair. In 2021, Governor Mills allocated $40 million for LMF, which has revitalized the program and allowed the state to leverage even more funds for conservation. As one of the three members governing the Baxter State Park Authority, she continued to uphold Governor Percival Baxter's dream of protecting Maine's highest mountain, and the natural areas, fish and wildlife in New England's largest park.

Prior to serving as commissioner, Camuso led the Department's Division of Wildlife. She began her career with the department in 2007 at MDIFW's regional office in Gray as an assistant wildlife biologist before advancing to Special Projects Biologist, Director of the Wildlife Division, and ultimately Commissioner.

Commissioner Camuso's last day will be April 30. Upon her departure, Governor Mills will appoint Deputy Commissioner Tim Peabody as Acting Commissioner. Peabody has served as Deputy Commissioner for the past 12 years and previously served as Colonel of the Maine Warden Service.

The Commissioner position is a cabinet-level appointment, subject to a hearing before the Legislature's Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.