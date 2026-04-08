The Scofield Group Announces Quarter 1 2026 Top Producers

Ilona Fedorko Ricardo Richardo Sahand Davarpanah Tony Leevantan Meredith Schaefermeyer

Five top-performing agents help drive a record start to 2026 for one of Las Vegas’s leading real estate teams

Top performance is built on systems, accountability, and execution—our agents continue to deliver results at scale and set the standard in Las Vegas real estate” — Kirby Scofield

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scofield Group, a premier Las Vegas real estate team, today announced its top-producing agents for the first quarter of 2026, recognizing five high-performing agents who contributed to a strong start to the year.Q1 2026 Top Producers:Ilona Fedorko — $3,505,000Ricardo Pichardo — $2,704,000Sahand Davarpanah — $2,666,888Tony Leeventan — $2,450,000Meredith Schaefermeyer — $2,116,200These agents represent the top tier of production within The Scofield Group, demonstrating consistent execution and results in a competitive Las Vegas market Q1 2026 Team Performance:119 Closed Transactions$49,747,930 Total Sales VolumeYear-to-Date Performance (2026):123 Closed Transactions$51,194,680 Total Sales VolumeThe Scofield Group continues to scale its production through structured systems, agent accountability, and a focus on measurable performance, positioning the team for continued growth throughout 2026.Consistency at this level is driven by disciplined execution and a clear operational framework. The agents recognized this quarter continue to set the standard for performance across the organization.About The Scofield GroupThe Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the greater Las Vegas market. Known for elite performance, structured systems, and high-level agent development, the team consistently ranks among top-producing groups in the region. Learn more at https://scofieldgroup.com

2026 Q1 Top Producers in Las Vegas

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