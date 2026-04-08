The Scofield Group Announces Quarter 1 2026 Top Producers
Five top-performing agents help drive a record start to 2026 for one of Las Vegas’s leading real estate teams
Q1 2026 Top Producers:
Ilona Fedorko — $3,505,000
Ricardo Pichardo — $2,704,000
Sahand Davarpanah — $2,666,888
Tony Leeventan — $2,450,000
Meredith Schaefermeyer — $2,116,200
These agents represent the top tier of production within The Scofield Group, demonstrating consistent execution and results in a competitive Las Vegas market.
Q1 2026 Team Performance:
119 Closed Transactions
$49,747,930 Total Sales Volume
Year-to-Date Performance (2026):
123 Closed Transactions
$51,194,680 Total Sales Volume
The Scofield Group continues to scale its production through structured systems, agent accountability, and a focus on measurable performance, positioning the team for continued growth throughout 2026.
Consistency at this level is driven by disciplined execution and a clear operational framework. The agents recognized this quarter continue to set the standard for performance across the organization.
About The Scofield Group
The Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the greater Las Vegas market. Known for elite performance, structured systems, and high-level agent development, the team consistently ranks among top-producing groups in the region. Learn more at https://scofieldgroup.com
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Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 7022194615
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2026 Q1 Top Producers in Las Vegas
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