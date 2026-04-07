NCDPI Announces 2026 Digital Learning Initiative Instructional Innovation Grant RFP

Last week, the State Board of Education approved the Instructional Innovation Grant which will benefit North Carolina public schools’ Digital Learning Initiative (DLI). This competitive grant opportunity is designed to support North Carolina Public School Units (PSUs) in advancing innovative digital teaching and learning through high quality professional learning and purposeful instructional technology integration.

Up to $1.2 million in grants funded by the General Assembly through the state’s Digital Learning Initiative will be available to school districts, charter schools, lab schools and regional schools during the 2026-27 school year. Over the past nine years, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s (NCDPI) Digital Teaching and Learning Division has committed more than $10 million dollars in similar grants to help schools and districts develop and strengthen digital-age learning initiatives.

"The Instructional Innovation Grant reflects our commitment to equipping North Carolina's educators with the tools and professional learning they need to meet students where they are in an increasingly digital world," said Dr. Vanessa Wrenn, chief information officer at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. "When we invest in high-quality digital instruction and give teachers the capacity to integrate technology with purpose, we expand opportunities for every student to thrive. This grant directly supports our strategic plan's vision of preparing each student for their next phase of life while positioning North Carolina's public schools to lead with innovation."

Following the Board’s approval, NCDPI is seeking proposals for grants in two categories: professional learning and innovative technologies. All North Carolina districts, charter schools and regional schools are eligible to apply. The window for the request for proposals for the grants opened April 2, 2026 and will close June 18, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Pathway 1: Professional Learning

This pathway supports high-quality professional learning aligned to the North Carolina Digital Learning Plan and the ISTE-aligned Digital Learning Competencies. Proposed initiatives should build educator capacity and lead to meaningful improvements in classroom practice and student learning experiences.

Pathway 2: Innovative Technologies

This pathway supports the purposeful integration of innovative instructional technologies that strengthen student learning experiences and outcomes. Proposals must include a professional learning plan and a clear sustainability strategy. Hardware and software purchases are allowable only when embedded within an approved instructional innovation initiative. Infrastructure-only proposals are not eligible.

Grant Award Information

Up to 10 grants will be awarded based on application quality and available funds.

Traditional public school districts may apply for up to $50,000 .

. Charter, laboratory, and regional schools may apply for up to $20,000 .

. The grant period will begin in Fall 2026 and conclude in Spring 2027.

Key Dates

RFP Release Date: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Webinar Series Begins: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Application Deadline: June 18, 2026, by 5:00 PM ET

June 18, 2026, by 5:00 PM ET Selections Announced: August 6, 2026

August 6, 2026 Program Implementation: August 2026 to June 2027

All application materials must be submitted electronically using the designated Google Form. Applicants are encouraged to first create a forced copy of the application template and complete all required components before submission. Only one application per PSU may be submitted.

To support applicants throughout the grant window, NCDPI will offer a series of informational webinars and office hours (outlined below). Webinars will be recorded and made available on the DLI Grants website. PSUs may also request face-to-face support or 1:1 virtual meetings by emailing Lindsey.Sipe@dpi.nc.gov.

Application materials and additional grant information are available at go.ncdpi.gov/DLIRFP26.

Grant Overview and Support Sessions for PSUs

Office Hours