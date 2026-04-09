Cyclists Embark on Nationwide Ride to Phoenix to Support Parkinson’s Community

More than 50 cyclists – many living with Parkinson’s – ride across the US to reach the 7th World Parkinson’s Congress in Phoenix, AZ.

I am so excited to be cycling to the 2026 Congress in Phoenix to raise awareness for Parkinson’s and the power of exercise.” — Steve Wesson, Pedal to Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three cycling teams will embark on simultaneous rides across the United States starting in April 2026, all converging in Phoenix, Arizona, for the 2026 World Parkinson Congress (May 24-27) in a bold effort to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.The journey, called Pedal to Phoenix , will feature over 50 riders, including individuals living with Parkinson’s, care partners, and advocates. Each team, starting from different regions of the country, will cycle toward the shared destination of Phoenix, AZ. These riders are demonstrating that a Parkinson’s diagnosis does not define a person’s limits. People living with Parkinson’s can continue to perform at an extraordinarily high level, taking on an endurance cycling challenge of thousands of miles."After being inspired at the World Parkinson’s Congress in Barcelona, I am so excited to be cycling to the 2026 Congress in Phoenix to raise awareness for Parkinson’s and the power of exercise. I can't wait to see those along our journey who would like to participate with us on any level." –Steve WessonTeam West CoastBy the time they arrive in Phoenix, they we will be a group of 31: 26 riders, a support team of 3 and a 2-person documentary film crew. They represent 9 countries and 3 continents. 19 of the riders live with PD; some have been doing so for more than 10 years while others have only received their diagnosis in the last 2-3.The 10 starting in Seattle will have ridden 2092 miles, climbed over 96,000 feet (more than 3 times the height of Mt Everest) and turned the pedals around 1 million times. Even those joining in San Francisco will ride over 1000 miles and climb the equivalent of 1.5 Everests.Team UtahThis incredible journey will cover 1010 miles averaging 53 miles per day over 21 days with 4 team members who will depart from Salt Lake City on May 2nd.Team Route 66This epic ride will be crossing the country this April and May riding historic Route 66 from Chicago to Phoenix for its 100th anniversary. The team includes 3 support volunteers, and 11 cyclists, several living with Parkinson’s. They depart Chicago April 20th and travel 1,600 miles in 37 days.“As a retired professional Cycle Tour Leader I have ridden extensively around the world but the Pacific Coast Highway registers firmly as my favorite place to ride. I am thrilled to introduce my new PD family to its delights and to the wonder drug that is cycling. Along the way there will be some tough days, and probably a few tears, but I have complete faith that these inspirational riders will reach Phoenix and do it in style!” –Rob WarnerThe World Parkinson Coalition (WPC), together with Parkinson advocates announces the launch of the Tour de Parkinson ~ Pedal to Phoenix program. More than 50 cyclists, both living with and caring for people with Parkinson’s, will cycle up to 38 days from various locations around the United States to reach the city of Phoenix in time to attend the 7th World Parkinson Congress from May 24-27, 2026.The Pedal to Phoenix program will culminate in a welcome party and celebration between the north and west buildings of the Phoenix Convention Center, known as the Canyon, on Friday, May 22nd from 9AM – 11:30AM. Set up will begin around 8AM with the cyclists arriving between 9:15 – 9:30AM, escorted downtown by Phoenix Police. The welcome event will close by 11:30AM.Hosted by World Parkinson Coalition, Muhammad Ali Parkinson’s Center at Barrow Neurological Center and the Phoenix Convention Center, the awareness-raising event will open at 9:00 AM, Cyclists will arrive between 9:15 – 9:30 AM, escorted downtown by Phoenix Police. Residents of Phoenix are invited to come by, learn about Parkinson’s, and welcome the cyclists to the city after their long journeys.Pedal to Phoenix was made possible with support from our Acadia Pharmaceuticals, WAYMO, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, BlueRock Therapeutics, Rock Steady Boxing, Podrick Invest, Malmo Sport, Sorridi Therapeutics, brandformula, ZWAP, Phoenix Convention Center, and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute.About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2026 will attract more than 4,000 delegates.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson’s is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. This can include resting tremor, muscle rigidity, paid, fatigue, anxiety and depression.About Muhammad Ali Parkinson CenterThe Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center (MAPC) at Barrow Neurological Institute is a Phoenix-based comprehensive resource center for patients and family members dealing with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. Recognized as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence, the MAPC has been at the cutting-edge of Parkinson’s treatment and research since 1997.

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