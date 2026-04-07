Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for ‘Climb Greater Heights’ in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Climb Greater Heights : How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance” by Tony Jeton Selimi has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:True success doesn’t come from doing more. It comes from becoming more.In “Climb Greater Heights,” visionary thought leader, Tony J. Selimi, who rose from homelessness to spearheading billion-pound technology transformations, unveils his life-tested formula for personal and professional reinvention.Inside, you’ll master his revolutionary 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method, the same system that has helped CEOs, entrepreneurs, and leaders across the globe master their mindset, scale their ventures, and build legacy-driven empires without burning out.Inside, you’ll learn how to:• Craft a purpose-driven business that aligns with your values and vision• Rewire your mind to build unshakable confidence and turn setbacks into scalable opportunities• Build magnetic authority, credibility, and global influence• Build a market-driven ecosystem of products for sustainable growth and profitability• Master sales, publicity, and strategic partnerships to exponentially accelerate your successPacked with real-world case studies, breakthrough strategies, and actionable exercises, this book is for high achievers who know they’re meant for more and are ready to claim it.If you’re ready to turn pressure into purpose, and success into significance, Climb Greater Heights will show you the way.Start today. Your legacy awaits.Praise for Climb Greater Heights:"Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight." – Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor“In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, passion, and profit.” – Steve Harrison, Author Success“Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success.” – Book Excellence“An ideal resource for any entrepreneur or business owner seeking to align their business with their core values, achieve personal mastery, and make a significant impact on the world.” – Falcon Editorial Reviews2025 NYC Big Book Award WINNER in the category of LeadershipAbout Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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