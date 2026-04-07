Cedrus Management Reports Customer Acquisition Growth with Canada Expansion and Upcoming Leadership Promotions in Q2

Cedrus Management reports Q2 customer acquisition growth with two Canadian offices, three leadership promotions, and top campaign performance in direct sales.

LYNDHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyndhurst, NJ — 2026 — Cedrus Management , a sales and marketing firm based in New Jersey, is reporting a strong second quarter marked by international expansion, internal promotions, and continued high performance within its campaign.The company's Q2 results reflect steady customer acquisition growth across its operations, driven by a team-wide focus on measurable outcomes and long-term organizational development.Cedrus Management Expands Into Canada With Two New Office LocationsThis quarter, Cedrus Management opened two new office locations in Canada, marking the company's first entry into the international market. The move represents a significant step in the firm's broader strategy to scale its operations beyond the United States.Canada is a notable market for sales and marketing firms. The country has a stable business environment, a large bilingual consumer base, and growing demand for outsourced sales solutions across multiple industries. Establishing a presence there positions Cedrus Management to serve a wider range of clients and build relationships in a new geographic region.Both locations are currently operational. The company has not yet disclosed the specific cities, but has confirmed that staffing and infrastructure are in place to support full operations from the start.Three Assistant Managers on Track for PromotionIn addition to its geographic expansion, Cedrus Management is moving forward with internal leadership development. Three Assistant Managers within the organization are currently on track for promotion to full Manager roles.The company has built its internal structure around a defined advancement path, where employees move through progressively senior roles based on performance and demonstrated leadership. Promoting from within is a core part of how Cedrus Management approaches team growth, reducing reliance on external hiring for leadership positions and maintaining consistency in how the organization operates.These pending promotions reflect activity that has been building over the course of the year. Each candidate has worked through the company's internal development process and is being evaluated on performance metrics aligned with the expectations of a Manager role.Cedrus Management Continues to Rank Among Top Offices in Its CampaignBeyond expansion and promotions, Cedrus Management maintained its standing as one of the top-performing offices within its campaign during Q2. Rankings within the campaign are determined by overall results across participating offices, making consistent placement a meaningful indicator of team output.The company's performance in direct sales has contributed to this standing. Maintaining top-tier results quarter over quarter requires consistent execution, and the team's continued placement reflects the overall approach to daily operations and accountability."We're incredibly proud of the growth we're seeing, not just in numbers, but in our people," the company noted in its quarterly update. "From expanding into new markets to developing future leaders, this quarter is a testament to what's possible when a team is aligned and driven."Looking Ahead: Growth, Leadership, and PerformanceAs Cedrus Management moves into the second half of the year, the company has identified three areas of continued focus: sustained expansion, leadership development, and performance standards across its operations.The Canadian offices represent the beginning of what the company describes as a longer-term international strategy. The pending leadership promotions are part of an ongoing pipeline, not a one-time event. And maintaining high campaign rankings remains a key operational priority going into Q3.The results from this quarter indicate that the company's internal structure and external growth efforts are moving in a consistent direction.Business: Cedrus ManagementEmail: hr@cedrusmanagementinc.comWebsite: https://cedrusmanagementinc.com/ Country: United States

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